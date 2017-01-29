OMW swimmers continue momentum towards second half

BY DAVID MARQUIS

For the Pioneer Juniors, Brendon Prentice (left) and Peter Sherek (right) compare results after the 100-yard breaststroke during their Jan. 17 meet against Simley. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) boys swim and dive team posted a first place and a second place performance in meets last week, as they continue to build their momentum heading into the second half of the season.

Coach Pete Buecher is emphasizing endurance, patience and commitment in practices, with the hopes of getting the team prepared for conference and sections meets in a couple weeks.

The boys are feeling the grind on their muscles, but know they are doing what needs to be done to win.

Luckily, the Boosters continue to provide an over abundance of carbohydrates at pasta feeds, snack breaks and team breakfasts before meets.

The squad hosted Inver Grove’s Simley High School on Thursday, Jan. 17. Simley traveled with a full complement of 47 swimmers, leading to almost full lanes in the both the junior varsity and varsity heats.

In the first race, the 200-yard medley relay, the team of seniors Sig Muller and caption Will Brenton paired with juniors Brendon Prentice and Peter Sherek finished first.

Next, senior captain Andy Kileen captured the win in the 200-yard freestyle with a pool record time of 1:45.43 while in the JV heat, sophomore Xavier Espinosa and eighth graders Joshua Pusch and Josh Mendeloff finished 1-2-3.

Sherek and Prentice followed in the 200-yard individual medley with a first and second place finishes.

The 50-yard freestyle, the sprint of the meet, had OMW put up junior Harry Graham, Muller and sophomore Nick Gauvin for its allotted three lanes and touched the wall in first, second and fourth respectively.

Senior captain Alex Schrock came up against some stiff completion on the one-meter diving board and finished third. However, it should be noted that Simley’s two divers each broke the pool record (last set in 2008), with senior Josh Halloran’s name and score of 304.90 going up on the pool board.

The 100-yard butterfly was taken by Brenton with a close second place finish by Muller. Sophomore Peter Kasner came in second in the 100-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle had Kileen placing first with a pool record time of 4:54.00.

The 200-yard freestyle varsity relay team of Prentice, Kileen, Kasner and Sherek posted a win, while the JV team of freshman Grant Otteson, eighth grader Vasili Nicklow and Josh Mendloff and seventh grader Teddy Graham also won their heat.

Prentice and Sherek have an ongoing inner-team rivalry in the 100-yard breaststroke and this time Sherek nudged out Prentice by less than half a second. Eighth grader Josh Johnston took the JV heat.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Graham, Kasner, Kileen and Brenton finished the meet with a first place finish to cap the win for OMW.

“I’ve been spending too much time on a ladder changing the team and pool records on the pool board. Folks are going to think the team started last year with all the recent records,” Coach Buecher said.