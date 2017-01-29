School board re-elects Tunheim

Bob Tunheim was unanimously re-elected by his Orono School Board colleagues as chair for the 2017 calendar year. The vote, taken at the Jan. 9 meeting, was part of the board’s annual reorganization.

Tunheim was first elected to the board in 2009, and succeeded John Malone as chair in 2016. He will continue to serve on the board’s negotiations committee and co-curricular activities committee. He will also be the board’s liaison to the Minnesota State High School League, the City of Maple Plain and the Core Planning Group, which is helping shape the design and features of the district’s new Indoor Activities Center.

Martha Van de Ven was re-elected vice chair, Michael Bash as clerk and Dick Lewis as treasurer.

Board members agreed to continue to serve without compensation, a practice that’s been in place for well over 10 years. Orono is the only district in the west metropolitan area that does not compensate its board members.