Maple Plain business names community hero

Fritz Wright (left) and Bryant’s Mark Sullwood pose in front of Wright’s new furnace. (Submitted photo)

Countryside Heating and Cooling Solutions a Maple Plain-based heating and cooling contractor and Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems teamed up to honor a local community hero who does “whatever it takes” to make a positive impact in their community. This hero demonstrates how a person with passion and determination can use their time and energy to make a difference in the lives of others.

We are pleased to announce that Fritz Wright from Crystal, MN has been named the 2016 Bryant

Community Hero winner from our area.

To show our appreciation, Wright received a new Bryant high efficiency gas furnace for his home, which was installed by Countryside Heating and Cooling Solutions on Dec. 15, 2016. Fritz was nominated by Judy Hoover of Golden Valley, MN.

In her nomination, Judy said, “Fritz is a do-it-yourself kind of guy. He has a small wood shop in his basement. Over the past years, he has helped dozens of kids with their various Cub Scout projects, as well as assisting parents so that they might be able to help their kids. He has also gone on trips with the Scouts to help kids learn to ski, as well as teaching them proper equipment care, which helped them to get their merit badges. Fritz is also my son-in-law and he frequently comes to help me. For example, moving furniture, hanging up bikes, repairing chairs, changing light bulbs and other chores that are too hard, high or risky for an 83-year-old lady. This courtesy also extends to his disabled neighbor, where he has plowed snow out of his driveway and other neighborly assists. In addition, he has had a very active part at St. Edward’s Episcopal Church where he is instrumental in maintaining the building, doing small jobs to help save the church money. In addition, he serves in a leadership capacity as a parish officer.”

We are pleased to honor Fritz Wright for all his hard work, passion and determination in making Crystal a better community. Congratulations Fritz Wright!