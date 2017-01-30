Orono girls pick up pair of last-minute wins

BY MIKE ANDREW

For the Pioneer Freshman Amelia Singleton drives in for a layup. She is shooting 57% from the field and has yet to miss a free throw on the season. (Submitted photo)

The Lady Spartans improved their record to 14-3 with road wins over Eden Prairie and Holy Family. Both games came down to the very end before a winner could be determined.

During the Jan. 17 match-up against Eden Prairie, the Spartans withstood a hot shooting Eagles team that knocked down 14 three pointers. Jordan Schinas and Kira Mosely combined for eleven three pointers in the second half, as Eden Prairie worked to upset the Spartans.

In the end, Orono came out victorious, 66-60.

Seniors Mattea Rice, Natalie Smaron and Tori Andrew combined to pull down 28 rebounds, led by Smaron’s team high twelve boards. Pacing the scoring was Andrew with 28 points and Madeline Loder, who pitched in 26 points.

The Holy Family game came down to the game’s final play.

During the first half, both teams struggled to find any offensive consistency. The Fire were able to continue to disrupt the Orono offense and make things seem clunky into the second half.

Orono pulled ahead by eight points with just over seven minutes to play, but it never seemed to have any rhythm.

During a late span when Smaron fouled out of the game, Holy Family outscored the Spartans 10-2 over the next six minutes, forcing Orono to take contested shots or turn over the ball.

Only a pair of clutch free throws by freshman Amelia Singleton and a key put back by Anna Hughes kept the Spartans from surrendering their lead during the stretch. Singleton has yet to miss a free throw on the season for Orono.

After both teams used a timeout, the game was tied at 43, with 52 seconds to play.

The Spartans brought the ball up court, where Loder found Andrew open on the wing and the senior calmly stroked a 19-foot jump shot to put Orono ahead. Holy Family’s Brooke Bowlin answered a few seconds later, fearlessly driving for a contested lay-up to tie things again at 45 with just 11 seconds to play.

On the game’s final play, Hughes and Gabby Germanson cleared their defenders, freeing Andrew to drive deep into the short corner, where she flipped in an eight-foot floater over two Holy Family defenders as the buzzer sounded. The basket counted and while the Fire held Orono nearly 20 points below their season average, the Spartans escaped with the win, 47-45.

“Coming into conference play is always an exciting part of the season,” remarked Head Coach Lavesa Glover-Verhagen. “Our game [against Holy Family] was indicative of the challenging opponents we will face the next couple of weeks. I am proud of our group for being tough and pulling out a close game.”

Orono will continue conference play, with games against Waconia on Jan. 24 and Delano on Thursday the 26, all while juggling finals at school.

“This is an interesting week as our student athletes are asked to focus on a plethora of things as finals week is upon us,” Glover-Verhagen said. “We are playing great opponents, we need make sure that [the team] is being our best on and off the court.”