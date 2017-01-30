White Hawks wrestlers lights out at home

The Mound Westonka wrestling team competed in six duals over three days, including their first home dual of the season. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the White Hawks traveled to Watertown Mayer for a Wright County Conference dual and fell to the Royals 58-9. Sophomore Shane Stevenson looking to score over his South opponent. Stevenson grinded out a 5-0 victory to help the White Hawks win the dual. (submitted photo)

“We definitely did not wrestle our best” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. “We were excited to get back on the mats and prove we were a better team than that, The White Hawks had that opportunity”

The next evening, as they hosted Annandale-Maple Lake and Minneapolis South. The ANML Lightning came out on top in the first dual of the evening by the score of 46-23, but the results were much better.

“Annandale-Maple Lake is an awfully tough squad, but we competed well and won some big matches,” said Munsterteiger.

In the last match of the evening, the lights were turned off and the spotlight was turned on, as the White Hawks took on section foe Minneapolis South. Last season, South defeated the White Hawks during the regular season, but the White Hawks avenged that loss in the first round of team sections.

This time around would also be a battle, but the White Hawks prevailed 43-27 in front of a raucous home crowd.

“It was a great atmosphere on a Friday night, and a nice win over a section opponent, Assistant Coach Eric Rodelius said.

Picking up wins for the White Hawks were Noah Lietzau, Shane Stevenson, Seth Anderson, Ben Schmalz, Neil Schmalz, Patrich Cukla, Bobby Sweet, Estaban Fernandez-Armstrong and Ryan Fitz.

The White Hawks traveled to a team tourney in Rogers on Saturday, Jan. 21 and went 1-2 for a sixth place finish. In the first round, the White Hawks ran into a buzz saw with St. Cloud Tech, dropping the dual 72-3. They quickly rebounded in the consolation bracket, with a 45-30 victory over the Buffalo Bison. Picking up wins were Shane Stevenson, Seth Anderson, Brock Munsterteiger, Ben Schmalz, Bobby Kohman, Kris Kurtz, Ian Rostis and Ryan Fitz. The White Hawks then dropped the consolation championship match with Wabasha-Kellogg 49-23.

The White Hawks return to action on Thursday, January 26 when they travel to Minnetonka. Start time is 5:30 p.m.