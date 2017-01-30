Woodridge Church expansion gets OK from Medina

BY SUSAN VAN CLEAF

SUN PRESS NEWSPAPERS

The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 17, approved a two-story expansion of Woodridge Church that would enable the church to add 15 thousand square feet of bathrooms and classrooms for youth, office and lobby space.

At the meeting, the city council also took up other business.

WOODRIDGE CHURCH

City Planning Consultant Nate Sparks described the Woodridge proposal, which involved the church property west of Tamarack Drive at 1500 County Road 24 and a house on church property directly to the west of the church at 1542 County Road 24.

The church sits on 20 acres in the Rural Public Semi-Public zoning district, and the house is located on eight acres in the Rural Residential zoning district.

Sparks said the church currently occupies 28,000 square feet. With the 15,000 square foot addition, it would occupy 43,000 square feet. Back in 2013, the church and Medina settled a lawsuit brought by the church. Terms of the settlement allow the church to build structures up to 85,000 square feet in a zoning district that allows for only 40,000 square feet.

Woodridge is not planning to expand its sanctuary at this time, Sparks said. The expansion would make room for an additional five classrooms on the upper level, bringing the total to 11. One of the classrooms might be transformed into office space in the future. Lobby space, storage space and restrooms also would be upper level additions. The lower level currently has six classrooms. One classroom would be expanded and two larger classrooms would be added.

The addition would be attached to the north side of the building, Sparks said. The variance granted in the 2013 settlement allows the church to have 400 parking spaces. Currently, the site has 296 parking stalls, well over the minimum of 168 stalls required for the church’s use of the expanded building.

The 2013 settlement requires Woodridge to combine the church property and the house property as part of an expansion project. Sparks said the church wants the house to remain in place. As a result, the church needs a complicated set of approvals for the expansion, including an interim use permit allowing the house to remain.

With one motion the city council asked city staff to draft resolutions approving all six of the church’s requests, including a comprehensive plan amendment changing the land use of the house property to Public-Semi Public and rezoning of the house property to Rural Public-Semi-Public. The council also asked for approval resolutions for the lot combination, a conditional use permit for the church, building plans and a site plan showing primary and secondary septic tank locations.

ADDING YOUTH MEMBERS TO PARK COMMISSION

In December, a student applied for a seat on Medina’s Park Commission. At that time city ordinances did not allow for youth members. City staff discovered that many metro cities allow for up to two youth members on volunteer commissions.

City Councilor Lorie Cousineau asked the council to amend city ordinances to permit youth under age 18 to serve one-year terms as non-voting members of the Park Commission. They would be able to speak and contribute to the conversation.

“They use our parks more than we do,” said Cousineau, who is city council liaison to the Park Commission.

The council approved the ordinance change.

STATE SENATOR OSMEK VISITS

State Senator Dave Osmek made his annual visit to Medina to report on happenings at the State Legislature. He said the legislative session has begun. He chairs the Energy and Utilities Committee and sits on committees for transportation, local government and capital investments.

Osmek said his top issue is getting the Legislature to approve $15 million for construction of safety improvements to Highway 12 at County Roads 90 and 92. A concrete median barrier was recently constructed on Highway 12 in the vicinity of Long Lake. The barrier very likely saved the life of a motorist, whose vehicle crashed into it the first day traffic was allowed back into the area.

So far, the Capital Investment Committee has not included money for Highway 12 improvements in its budget recommendations, Osmek said. If the Legislature passes a bonding bill, Highway 12 money will be in it. If there were no bonding bill, very likely there would be no money for Highway 12.

He also is working for state funding for whistle-free railroad crossings in Medina, Loretto and Wayzata. Meanwhile, getting state money for improving Highway 55 “will take some time,” Osmek said.

OTHER

The city council also directed city staff to prepare a resolution denying the request of Ellis and Nancy Olkon for preliminary plat approval for their property at 2362 Willow Drive. They had proposed to subdivide their 21-acre property into two parcels. However, the two lots did not contain the city’s required minimum of five contiguous acres of soils suitable for septic tanks.

During the meeting, the council approved Elizabeth Weir to fill a one-year term on the Medina Park Commission.

Lastly, the council approved an amended ground services agreement with the Hamel Athletic Club that allows HAC to reserve baseball fields for this year’s youth program.