Darlene Durkin

Darlene Marmaline (Johnson) Durkin, age 78, of Mound, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 30, 2017 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away surrounded in the love of her family and friends.

Darlene graduated from Kenwood High School in Minneapolis. After graduation, Darlene went to work at Honeywell as a typist. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Richard (Bubba) Durkin (deceased), with whom her passing coincided on the date of their 60th wedding anniversary. Darlene worked for the US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for several years before her retirement in 2001.

Darlene touched the lives of many through her volunteer service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mound, volunteering on 13 mission trips. She also sang in the Senior Choir, played Bells, helped assemble the monthly Reed newsletter, and was active in the women’s Bible study groups.

Darlene is preceded in death by parents Jack and Pearl Johnson, one sister and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughters Dianna Nelson, Denise Schaffranek (Todd); son David (Robin); and three grandchildren, Joshua, Lindzi, and Zachary; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 11th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mound, MN, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. Lunch immediately following the service.