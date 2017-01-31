‘Lord Chisholm’ pleads guilty to federal charges

Plea entered for stealing more than $2.1 million from investors

Colin Alexander Chisholm, 67, of Deephaven, pleaded guilty to federal charges Jan. 24 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis for stealing more than $2.1 million from 38 investors in an alleged start-up of a television network.

“Colin Chisholm is now facing the consequences for his long trail of lies as he ripped people off,” said Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman. “Chisholm lied to prospective investors about his personal and professional background. But most damaging for his victims, he lied about what he was doing with the money they had entrusted to him. Stopping this investment scam and bringing this white-collar criminal to justice demonstrate the strong partnership between the Commerce Fraud Bureau and federal authorities.”

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will continue to protect the integrity of the U.S. Mail and aggressively investigate individuals such as Colin Chisholm who use the mail to defraud individuals or businesses of money and property,” said Craig Goldberg, inspector in charge of the Denver Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service, which includes Minnesota.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea, since 2004, Chisholm used The Caribbean Television Network, Inc., an entity he formed purportedly to broadcast satellite television throughout the Caribbean, to solicit funds from investors.

Throughout the scheme, Chisholm told investors that the network was on the verge of securing between $20-$100 million in funding to begin broadcasting, and that there investment would be used as interim financing for the network.

According to Chisholm’s guilty plea, he admitted to lying about the progress and viability of the main funding sources for TCN as part of his scheme to obtain money from potential investors.

According to documents filed in court, Chisholm also lied to investors about his personal background. He told some investors that he was the grandson of Hugh J. Chisholm, Jr., and the son of William Chisholm, of the Oxford Paper Company.

In falsely claiming this family lineage, Chisholm gave the false impression that he came from considerable family wealth. Chisholm, who was commonly known as “Lord Chisholm,” also claimed to be a Scottish chieftain of the clan Chisholm and claimed to have close personal ties to members of the Bush family, specifically to Prescott S. Bush, Jr., the deceased brother of former President George H.W. Bush. He further claimed to provide scholarships to Bowdoin College, where Hugh J. Chisholm, Jr., received an honorary degree.

According to his guilty plea, Chisholm also lied about his professional background, most notably making the claim to potential investors that he had worked as vice president for Turner Program Services, had a relationship with Ted Turner and to had participated in the development and launch of CNN and CNN Headline News, including writing the business plan for CNN.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

In January, 2015, Chisholm plead guilty and was sentenced to 21 months in prison for collecting $167,000 in welfare while living on a $1.2 million yacht in Florida. He was sentenced along with his wife, Andrea.

