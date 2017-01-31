Orono skiers battle tough conditions at Baker Park

Orono Senior Grace Leslie skiing to first place during the Jan. 17 race at Baker Park. (Submitted photo)

For the first time in several years, Baker Park hosted a high school Nordic ski race under cloudy skies, 30-degree temperatures and with grass showing through in places.

Seven teams participated in this 5K skate race held Tuesday, Jan. 17 on natural snow.

The Baker Park course is considered one of the more challenging due to the hills and Tuesday it offered racers a fast surface sprinkled with ice and occasionally dirt.

Orono’s varsity girls took first place overall ahead of St. Paul Central and Highland Park.

Orono’s Grace Leslie blazed the way, winning first place by 37 seconds with a time of 17:42. Alexis Mullen tied for second, with Maggie Mahota from Holy Family at 18:19. Close at their heels and contributing to the girls’ overall win were Orono skiers Avalon Johnson, Jenny Haus and Betsy Surver, placing sixth, seventh and ninth out of 56 varsity girls.

Varsity boys took second place overall, after being edged out by only four points by St. Paul Central.

Individually, it was Mound Westonka’s Noah Brammer and Matt Humbert who clinched first (15:00) and second place (15:04). Leading the Orono pack was Kevin Cornelius and George Goldade finishing seventh and eighth with times of 15:59 and 16:04 respectively. The 10, 11, and 12 spots were all captured by Orono’s Christopher Johnston, Justin Whyte and Austin Johnson, all within 32 seconds of Cornelius, to ensure Orono’s second place finish overall.

The Nordic team has been chasing snow all season with three races already cancelled and the January thaw putting pressure on all sites with man-made snow. Baker Park was only the fourth race of the season.

“All metro area skiers have been battling Mother Nature for temperatures conducive to keeping our snow around, but I am especially proud of the persistent spirit our team members have kept alive this season. This most recent race performance demonstrates that perseverance and effort do indeed pay off. We had all five of our girls team scorers finish in the top nine places, Coach Cindy Conger said. “That feat in itself is a team record.”

The team’s conference race is Jan. 27 and sections will be held on Feb. 8.

“The coaches are really excited for the upcoming meets of conference and sections,” Coach Speedy McCollor said. “Going into conference, the girls are looking to place second behind Highland Park, one of the top teams in the state. The boys race will be very close, with Highland Park being the favorite, but Orono, Mound Westonka and St. Paul Central will all be within a few points.”

Complete results and race venues can be found on Orono’s Nordic webpage and www.skinnyski.com.