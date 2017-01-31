Police urge caution after string of thefts in Orono

Over the past couple of days there have been several thefts of construction trailers or construction trailers broken into and tools and other items stolen at construction sites.

Unfortunately, even securing your property hasn’t been enough of a preventive measure. In the recent thefts, locks and chains have been cut from trailers and equipment.

We strongly advise that trailers, equipment and tools be taken off the site at the end of the work day. We understand the inconvenience this causes, however, taking this precaution is the best step to preventing a theft.

Residents are asked to call 911 and report any suspicious activity at construction sites, especially after normal working hours.

Orono Police is asking citizens to please share this information with any contractors working at your home or in your neighborhood.