Eleven MWHS students earn scholastic art awards

By Becca Neuger

FOR THE LAKER

Mound Westonka High School art students were honored with 11 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards in the 2017 competition. Silver Keys were awarded to four MWHS students: junior Julia Elling for “Anything Helps,” an acrylic and cardboard piece; junior Abby Wharram for her fine-point marker drawing, “Sleepless City”; senior Quinn Tice for an acrylic piece titled “Blue-Berries”; and senior Lauryn Grinde for her stoneware and glaze, “I Donut Like Tea.”

Four MWHS seniors also earned a total of seven Honorable Mention awards this year. Tice was

recognized for two digital photographs; Ava Wagner was honored for three digital art pieces; Kristine Falness was recognized for her stoneware turtle; and Breanna Hrkal’s stoneware mask earned an award.

The 2017 MSAA competition, presented by the Art Educators of Minnesota, had the highest number of artworks entered ever from across the state with over 4,300 entries. MWHS art teachers Laura Hensley and Sara Strother said, “Please extend your sincere congratulations to these students on their outstanding achievements!”

The 2017 Gold Key artwork will be on display at the Regis Center for Art’s West Gallery, Jan. 31–Feb. 18. The MSAA Gold and Silver Key Awards Ceremony will be held at the Weisman Art Museum Feb. 18.