Jazz routine propels Hawkettes to No. 1

The Hawkettes Dance Team entered the doors of Holy Family Catholic High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, knowing they would have a fierce battle ahead of them for the Wright County Conference Dance Team Championships. Before last Saturday’s championships, the Hawkettes were ranked first place in jazz and fourth place in kick, following previous meets earlier in the season. The JV jazz team also entered the conference championships ranked in first place in the JV category.

The competition began with the jazz portion of the meet. The Hawkettes Dance Team performed their varsity jazz routine to the song “Rise Up,” and gave a strong, emotional performance.

The competition was intense, as many teams pulled off their best performance of the season in jazz.

The JV Hawkettes performed to “Keeping My Head Up,” and delivered a joyful, well-polished performance of their routine. Following jazz was kick, where the competition in the WCC is always fierce The Wright County Conference has some of the strongest teams in the state in the kick division, and Saturday’s performances did not disappoint. The Hawkettes were elated after their nearly perfect execution of their routine, “Dance Party.”

At the awards ceremony, the Hawkettes were overjoyed to hear their name announced as the WCC conference champions in the jazz division. The Hawkettes had some of their highest scores of the season, and placed in first by a unanimous decision from all judges.

The Hawkettes received the best possible rank score in jazz (4), followed by Orono (10) and Rockford (13.5). Also receiving strong placements in jazz were New Prague (16), Waconia and Hutchinson (tied at 18 rank points each). The JV Hawkettes also received first place in their division, with 6.5 rank points, followed by Hutchinson JV (7.5) and New Prague JV (10).

The Hawkettes were also ecstatic to hear their name called for third place in the WCC in kick, having moved up in the ranks from earlier in the season. Their performance on Saturday placed them in a tie with Hutchinson (previously ranked 1st), with 9 rank points each. Orono took the WCC kick title with 6 rank points, after their strongest performance of the season. Also placing high in kick were Rockford (17.5), Delano (20) and Waconia (20.5). Placing in the top three in kick was the Hawkettes’ goal, and they were equally excited about this placement as they were about their victory in jazz.

“We are so proud of this team and how far they have come this season,” Hawkettes Coach Molly Carlson said, “They have pushed themselves so hard as a team, and they get better every single day. We are so excited to see their hard work pay off, and we are so humbled to take home a championship plaque from a conference that has so much amazing talent. We can’t wait to see what the end of the season brings.”

The Hawkettes travel to Simley this weekend for the last invitational of the season. Then, on Feb. 4, the Hawkettes compete in the Section 3AA Dance Team Championships at Waconia High School.

The top three teams at sections in both kick and jazz will advance to the MSHSL State Dance Team Tournament, to be held on Feb. 17-18 at the Target Center.