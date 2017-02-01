Spartan boys basketball rebounds after difficult loss

Vs. Edina

The Orono Spartans began their week on Monday, Jan. 16 at Patrick Henry High School. The game was part of a Martin Luther King Holiday celebration with the Spartans competing in the evening game against the No. 7 ranked class 4A Edina Hornets.

Orono began shooting slow, but eventually picked up the pace to an early 15–13 lead with Juniors Max Bjorklund and Jarvis Thomas leading the way.

The Spartans continued to play well offensively and were also very aggressive on defense highlighted by senior Jack Anderson blocking four shots in the first half. Orono controlled the rebounding with Anderson and Bjorklund leading the way.

Junior Thomas Lecy got into the scoring column and added three three-point baskets to give the Spartans a 38–28 advantage. However, Edina was not going away and continued to play aggressive on both ends of the court.

At the half, Orono maintained a six point lead, 42–36.

The Spartans came out strong in the second half with Bjorklund and junior Colton Codute continuing to add to the Spartan point total.

Edina continued to struggle to score inside with Anderson picking up two more blocked shots. With 12:28 left in the game, Thomas picked up his fourth foul and had to take a seat on the bench.

Edina started to slowly chip away at the lead, helped by great outside shooting. After a Lecy three-point basket, the Spartans held their last lead of the night at 62-59.

Edina made two consecutive three-point baskets, which gave them a lead they would not relinquish. Down the stretch, the Spartans had 5 five turnovers and the Hornets capitalized on them.

The final score was Edina 80, Orono 71.

“We played great until the last three minutes of the game where we turned it over five times in a row,” Coach Barry Wohler said.

The Spartans were led in scoring by Bjorklund with 18, followed by Lecy, Codute and Anderson with 12, 11, and 10 points respectively. Anderson led the team in rebounding with 10, while Codute added 11 assists.

Vs. Holy Family Catholic

Orono hosted their first Wright County Conference opponent, the Holy Family Catholic Fire, on Jan. 20. The Spartans seemed energized to be back on their home court and came out aggressive from the opening tip.

Senior Noel Mshihiri, junior Colton Codute and junior Jarvis Thomas each had early baskets to give the Spartans a quick 8–0 advantage. The Fire were having difficulty with Orono’s full court press, which led to easy baskets for the home team. Following three-point baskets from Max Bjorklund and Thomas Lecy, the hometown lead had grown to 23–7.

After Orono carried the score to 31-12, Holy Family fought back and scored the next six points. The Spartans, however, answered with eight straight points of their own and built the lead to 41–20. The two teams exchanged baskets for the next three minutes, until Orono took a 47-31 lead into halftime.

The second half started out slower for the Spartans, but two straight three-point shots from senior Jack Anderson gave the Spartans a 55-34 advantage with 14 minutes to go.

Coach Wohler was able to get several players into the game and all of them made strong contributions. Senior Alec Porter grabbed a nice offensive rebound and put it back up to give Orono an 83–60 lead with two minutes to go.

Orono went on to defeat the Fire 85–61.

The Spartans were led in scoring by Thomas with 23 points and Bjorklund with 21. Anderson, O’Connor, and Mshihiri each added eight points, with junior Colton Codute adding seven

“I thought we came out and really played well together and our press looked good for the first time out,” Wohler said.

Orono has two more conference games next week against rivals Waconia and Delano.