MWHS boys basketball team is staying hot

By Tim Boser

FOR THE LAKER

The Mound Westonka boys basketball team started last week with an impressive win against New London-Spicer at home on Jan. 17. The 70-68 win avenged a lopsided defeat to the Tigers earlier in the season and set a high water mark for points scored for the White Hawks this season.

The game was evenly matched through most of the first half, but a couple late field goals by the Tigers put them up by five at the break. Scoring stayed even throughout the second half with many lead changes. The White Hawks took the lead for good with about five minutes to play and held off the Tigers for the two point win.

Nico Phommahaxay led the Whitehawks with 18 points and 6 assists. Evan Dahl added 14 points on 80% shooting from the 3 point line and Treavon McClennon-Nystrom added 10 points on 71 percent shooting. Other contributors: Jack Kraay (8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks), Julius Orenge (8 points), Isaiah Dempsey (6 points), Jameson Sexton (4 points), and Ryan Bunker (2 points).

Coach Wade Hokenson was very excited about the win.

“This was an incredible game to be a part of,” he said. “It was like two heavyweight boxers going toe to toe with one another. The game could have gone either way, but we were fortunate to have made a couple really big plays down the stretch to secure the win. Evan Dahl had a huge 3 point shot when we were down one with about two minutes left and Isaiah Dempsey made two free throws with 17 seconds left to seal the deal.”

On Friday, Jan. 21, the White Hawks traveled to Rockford to take on the Rockford Rockets. The Rockets came out strong with physical play and went up by six early. The White Hawks kept it fairly close through the rest of the first half and until midway through the second half. The Rockets then poured it on and won comfortably, 83-60.

The White Hawks were led by Dahl with 14 points and Phommahaxay with 13 points. Other contributors: McClennon-Nystrom (8 points, 10 rebounds), Sexton (7 points), Orenge (6 points), Kraay (5 points), Dempsey (3 points), Dameon Jones (2 points) and Bunker (2 points).

“Despite our poor shooting, we put ourselves in position to make a run at the end of the game,” Hokenson said. “With 5:30 left in the second half, we were at the free throw line shooting two with a chance to cut the Rockford lead to four. We missed both and the momentum shifted back to Rockford who ended the game on a huge run. It’s hard for any team to overcome shooting 10-29 from the free throw line and shooting 8-30 from three, especially on the road. When that happens your defense has to hold and ours broke in the last five minutes.”

Upcoming games for the White Hawks are Jan. 24 against Glencoe-Silver Lake, Jan. 27 at Annandale, Jan. 31 at Litchfield and Feb. 3 against Watertown-Mayer.