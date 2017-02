Orono dance team dazzles at conference championship

The Orono varsity dance team pose after competing at the conference championships. (Submitted photo)

On Saturday, Jan. 21 at the conference championship at Holy Family, the Orono dance varsity kick team took first place and the varsity jazz team took second and first for the conference championship.

The varsity team consists of Melanie Iversen, Jackie Mitchell, Hannah Gronberg, Lisa Suerken, Quinn Crandall, Makenna Crandall, Alexa Eichstadt, Alice Peterson, Carson Bunkers, Chloe Chumbler, Ellie Kostial, Erica Crosby, Grace Larson, Grace Morocynski, Mya Ramaker, Isabella Petschen, Josie Peterson, Kristine Coad, Maddie Corteau, Maddix Grady, Mary Kozar, Olivia Hedeen, Rachel Patterson and Regan Welch.

Six team members were also awarded All-Conference honors. All-conference members included Melanie Iversen, Quinn Crandall, Lisa Suerken, Alexa Eichstadt, Jackie Mitchell and Hannah Gronberg.

Thanks and appreciation to our coaching staff who have guided, encouraged and loved the team! Very special recognition to our Head Coach Sharon Forde and Coach Kaitlin Budish.