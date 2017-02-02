White Hawks boys win 3 in a row

By Bill Latour

FOR THE LAKER

Beating conference rival, Litchfield Dassel Cokato (LDC), 3-2 on Jan. 17, placed our White Hawks on a mini-roll. It marked the first three-game winning streak of the season, in fact, the first three-game winning streak in over three seasons. The streak also propelled the White Hawks to crack the top 20 in the state rankings, again the first time the team has been ranked in over three seasons.

The White Hawks never trailed against LDC, but they never allowed the crowd to exhale either. Even with a 3-1 lead early in the third period this game remained tight. LDC pulled the game within one goal with 12 minutes left to play and continued to apply pressure. LDC actually out shot the White Hawks 36-21. This stat indicates the exceptional play of the White Hawks defense and goal tending.

In front of a capacity crowd on Saturday, Jan. 21, the bubble burst and the winning streak came to a close. The White Hawks did their best in trying to avenge a 5-4 overtime loss, to arch rival Orono one week earlier, but it was the Spartans who again came out on top. The Spartans played hard, not that the White Hawks did not, but their hard work produced what seemed like every bounce to go their way. We give credit to the Spartans and look forward to the White Hawks starting another winning streak against the Waconia Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“I think the end of the quarter and some illness going around the locker room had an effect this week on our performances,” Head Coach Doug Runke said. “The overall effort was there and I thought the guys played hard, but we were a bit off on our execution through the neutral zone and we weren’t as sharp this week.

“Giving up more than 30 shots in consecutive games hasn’t happened in a good stretch of late and we’ll have to get that number back down again. In the Litchfield game, it was good to get the lead and keep fighting to protect it. We were smart in finishing off that game and it was the first victory we earned after being outshot.

“In the Orono game we had good effort but struggled to generate quality shots. Their goalie seemed to see and track everything we threw at the net. It was a night when not a lot, if anything, went our way. We appreciated the great fan support for both home games and wish that we could have given them more to cheer about against Orono.”

The JV team swept the week by beating both LDC and Orono.

Weekly Highlights:

-White Hawks winning streak reaches three games; longest winning streak in over three seasons.

-White Hawks crack the state rankings at No. 20; first ranked team in over three seasons

-The Mound Westonka White Hawks band provided a great game atmosphere and exceptional music during the LDC game