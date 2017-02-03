Westonka girls seniors celebrated

By Franz Burris

FOR THE LAKER Top: Maddie Niederer, Sylvia Holmgren, Hunter Gallus, Emma Polusny Bottom: Abbie Dierbeck, Tate Anderson, Liz Schepers, Ellie Burris (Submitted photo)

On Saturday, Jan. 27 the Westonka girls hockey team celebrated with its eight seniors and we congratulate them on a fabulous tenure going 62 wins and 32 losses to date since they took the ice as eighth graders.

Westonka Seniors play their hearts out against 4th ranked Proctor/Hermantown in 3-2 overtime loss. Playing in the 8th game in two weeks, Westonka tried to pull an upset on fourth ranked and fresh legged Proctor Hermantown. Westonka took lead on first shot in the second period on a blocked shot and breakaway by Senior Liz Schepers to take 1-0 lead. Proctor Hermantown followed with an identical goal on a breakaway to tie the score 1-1.

The second period you could see that Westonka had little left in their legs being oustshot 22-2. Senior goalie Emma Polusny stood out as one of the best goalies in the state stopping 21 out of the 22 shots she faced to end the period tied. The third period Westonka regrouped and came out firing. Westonka scored first but the goal was called off keeping the score tied 1-1. The next shift Proctor Hermantown went down and scored to take a 2-1 lead. Schepers scored again to tie the score assisted by senior Ellie Burris and take a 2-2 tie into overtime. Proctor Hermantown scored midway through the overtime to win the game. The Westonka girls played with all their hearts and the coaches were pleased with their play. Eight games in 15 days can take its toll.

Next up, Hutchinson and the final game of the regular season will Feb. 3. Depending on how they play against Hutchinson, Westonka will either be playing to clinch first place all alone or a tie for first place with a win against a very strong Orono team.