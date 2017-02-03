WHPS report for Jan. 19 – Jan. 25

Jan. 19

Railroad crossing arms were in the down position with lights flashing near Budd Avenue in Maple Plain. Burlington Northern Santé Fe Railroad was called and opened up the crossing.

A caller reported someone rode their snowmobile in the Pioneer Creek Community Park over the sledding hill. Signs are and were posted in the park, “No Snowmobiling.”

At Highway 12 and Valley Road in Independence, a vehicle stalled in a bad location. WHPS Officer called for a private tow for the driver.

An unoccupied vehicle had been parked most of the evening in a business parking lot at Budd Avenue and Oak Street in Maple Plain. At 11:43 p.m. someone was in the driver’s seat. Officer made contact with the occupant, who stated his friend just dropped him off at his car and his sister was on the way to pick him because he had been drinking. The vehicle was not running and the male stated he had no intentions to drive. Officer spoke with the sister who stated she was on her way to pick her brother up.

Jan. 20

At 1100 County Road 19 in Independence, a 5-year-old child was playing in the garage and cut his cheek. Maple Plain Fire assisted with the injury.

A caller reported horses were out on Turner Road in Independence. Several persons were trying to corral them and successfully put them in a neighbor’s paddock. The owner of the horses was determined and contacted that her horses had been out and where she could find them.

A caller reported a custody exchange was not successful in the 5200 block of Manchester Drive in Maple Plain. Father wanted it documented the mother would not answer her phone and pick up their child.

At 10:20 p.m., Several kids were found at the Discovery Center on a picnic table. The 15-year-old boy stated he and his friends were out for a walk, had thrown something up on the roof and had to get it down. His parent was contacted and she and another parent came to the scene and picked up all the kids. No damage done or found.

Jan. 21

At 9:42 a.m. Hennepin County Sheriffs Dispatch reported a 911 hang up from 5700 Main Street West in Maple Plain. Officer made contact with the homeowner who advised there were no problems.

At 10:18 p.m., officers received a traffic complaint of a truck driven westbound on Highway 12 and Budd Avenue in Maple Plain was swerving all over the road. Officer located the suspect vehicle and did not observe any illegal driving conduct. Officer made contact with the driver who stated he was on his way home from Mall of America with his five friends. No detection of any alcohol or drug use. The driver was advised of the complaint and given a verbal warning for his driving conduct.

Jan. 22

At 12:28 a.m., a caller reported someone operating a skid-steer machine in the area of 1900 Budd Ave. in Maple Plain. Officer found the homeowner had used his skid loader to bring a bale of hay out to his horses and was done for the night.

At 5:43 a.m., a caller reported a male had not returned home from the 4800 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The male was located who had decided to not drive home as he was not feeling OK.

Jan. 23

A resident at 2600 Becker Rd. in Independence reported on Jan. 18 someone had gotten ahold of his companies W-2 forms, filed taxes in his name in January for 2016 and attempted to open a new account at a bank. Resident reported since then, his active credit monitoring found three other attempts were made to open accounts in his name. No loss at this time. City of Maple Plain reported a water main break at Joyce Street and Wyman Avenue in Maple Plain. The city shut down the water main for approximately four hours to fix the break. The residents were notified by CODE Red advising their water access was shut down. To sign up for CODE Red notifications, contact your city administrator.

A male at 1400 Three Oaks Ave. in Maple Plain had difficulty breathing. Maple Plain Fire assisted and North Memorial Ambulance transported him to the hospital.

Jan. 24

Two residents in the city of Maple Plain at 5200 Bryant Street reported they received phone calls and the caller said they were calling from the IRS. Both residents had hung up on the caller. They knew it was a scam; IRS does not make phone calls.

A caller requested police to check on a male that was last seen walking southbound on Copeland Road from Pioneer Creek Road in Independence. The male was wearing black pants, brown jacket with the hood up and carrying a backpack. The area was checked and was unable to locate anyone.

Jan. 25

At 2:23 a.m. a WHPS Officer observed a vehicle that was weaving badly on the roadway at Baker Park Road and Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The driver stated she had no reason for weaving and had admitted being on her phone. Alexandra Ashley Criego, 22 from Carver was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail and booked for 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal.

A Motorist stated her vehicle began to slide on the roadway due to the snow covered slippery road and she ended up in the ditch near County Road 6 and County Road 92 in Independence. No injuries, her vehicle was inoperable and was towed.

A City of Maple Plain snow plow truck and another vehicle crashed at 5400 Joyce Street in Maple Plain. No injuries were reported.

A Motorist was changing a flat tire at 6000 Highway 12 in Independence, did not need assistance as he was almost done.

The road was extremely icy at the intersection of Kutz and Nelson in Independence and the vehicle went off the road into the ditch. A passerby tried to pull the vehicle out but was unable to. The driver’s dad and brother were on the way to help. No injuries.

A male at Vinland Center overheard a client talking to himself and say that he wanted to “blow this place up”. The comment was not directed towards the male but he thought it was a threat and that he needed to call the police. The client apologized and stated he did not actually mean what he said. It was determined no crime and he would talk with his counselor in the morning.