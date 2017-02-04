Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 277

CALL FOR BIDS

Westonka Public Schools has issued a call for bids for the sale of retired IT computer related equipment. Sealed bid forms must be received at the Westonka Educational Service Center, 5901 Sunnyfield Rd. E., Minnetrista, by 3 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. A description of the equipment and bid forms are available from the Bids & RFPs page located at www.westonka.k12.mn.us/schoolboard

Published in

The Laker

February 4, 2017

647282