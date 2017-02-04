City – CITY OF SHOREWOOD

RESOLUTION NO. 17-010

A RESOLUTION APPROVING PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 538 BY TITLE AND SUMMARY

WHEREAS, on 23 January 2017, the City Council of the City of Shorewood adopted Ordinance No. 538 entitled AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE SHOREWOOD CITY CODE RESTRICTING THE RESIDENCY OF CONVICTED SEX OFFENDERS IN THE CITY OF SHOREWOOD;

WHEREAS, the City staff has prepared a summary of Ordinance No. 538 as follows:

1. The purpose of this ordinance is to serve the Citys compelling interest to promote, protect and improve the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the City by creating areas around locations where children regularly congregate wherein certain sexual offenders and sexual predators are prohibited from establishing temporary or permanent residence.

2. This ordinance causes it to be unlawful for any designated offender to establish a permanent residence or temporary residence: 1) within one thousand feet (1,000) of any school, licensed daycare center, park, playground, or public school bus stop; or 2) within one thousand feet (1,000) of any place of worship which provides regular educational programs (i.e., Sunday school), or other places where children are known to congregate. It shall also be unlawful for any designated offender to participate in events or activities involving children under eighteen (18) years of age.

3. The ordinance provides clear definitions, exceptions, and penalties for the purpose of enforcement.

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SHOREWOOD:

1. The City Council finds that the above title and summary of Ordinance No. 538 clearly informs the public of intent and effect of the Ordinance.

2. The City Clerk is directed to publish Ordinance No. 538 by title and summary, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 412.191, subdivision 4.

3. A full copy of the Ordinance is available at Shorewood City Hall and on the citys website.

ADOPTED by the Shorewood City Council on this 23rd day of January 2017.

ATTEST: Scott Zerby, Mayor

Jean Panchyshyn, City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

February 4, 2017

647594