Financial Statements – CITY OF SPRING PARK, MINNESOTA

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Spring Park to interested residents and is published in accordance with MN Statutes 471.6965. This budget is not complete; the complete budget may be examined at Spring Park City Hall, 4349 Warren Avenue, Spring Park, MN 55384. The City Council approved the 2017 budget on December 19, 2016.

The Laker

February 4, 2017

