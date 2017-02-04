Girls winning streak ends against Glencoe

By Tera White

The four game winning streak has come to an end for the MWHS girls’ basketball team with a couple of difficult contest losses. The White Hawks missed senior co-captain Claire White’s scoring as she was out this week with an ankle injury. However, other players stepped up their game with her absence.

At Glencoe Silver Lake (GSL) on Tuesday, Jan. 24, sophomore Ela Springer scored her career high 13 points behind Jennifer Schaible, also a sophomore, with 17 points. Additional points were put up by juniors Mackenzie Anderson, Sam Eidsness and freshman Melissa Drill. The team crashed the boards with 27 rebounds lead by Drill with 6 boards, followed by sophomore Maya Thurston and senior co-captain Ryann Beyer with 5 each. Beyer also led with 5 assists. Sophomore Abigail Wharram had 3 assists and was active on defense with 3 blocks and 2 steals. Despite the team’s efforts they were not able to shut down the GSL offence losing 71-47.

Back at home on Friday, Jan. 27, the White Hawks played a closer game versus Annandale. Beyer hits a 3 to put the first points on the board for the game. Westonka came back from an 11 point deficit to get the game within 3 with 11 seconds left in the half. Unfortunately, a couple quick baskets in the final second sent Westonka to the locker room down 21-14 at half. In the second half, the home team allowed the Cardinals a 10 point run in 3 minutes. With two and a half minutes left in the game, a JV squad came in and overall White Hawks held the Cardinal’s scoreless for the last 5 minutes of play. Freshman Chloe Kantola hit her first varsity basket for 2 points to close the game losing 47-33. Schaible once again led the team with 11 points, followed by Thurston with 4, and Beyer with 3. Scoring two points each were Wharram, Eidsness, and sophomore Melissa Christlieb in addition to Kantola. Schaible and Thurston both had 6 boards each. Wharram hit teammates for three assists and both Wharram and Schaible tied with four steals a piece.

The conference season will wrap up in February and you can see the White Hawks at home Jan. 31 versus Litchfield, Feb. 9 versus Dassel-Cokato, Feb. 14 versus New London Spicer and Feb. 20 for senior night versus GSL for a rematch. Plan to come and support the team.

“Glencoe has a very talented back court that’s giving everyone in the Wright County Conference difficulty and we were no exception,” said Coach Alan Hiebert. “We came out a little flat to start the game and despite some stretches of competitive basketball we were never able to close the gap in a significant way. Against Annandale we just shot the ball poorly. We beat them in just about every other statistical category but when shots don’t fall it’s tough to win. We took good shots, we just missed. We’re looking forward to our rematch with Litchfield on Tuesday as we begin the second round of conference play.”