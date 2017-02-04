North Shore boys teams take on second meet of the season

North Shore’s Max Bortnem competes in an event during the Ski-U-Mah Invitational on Jan. 21. The competition was sponsored by the University of Minnesota Men’s Gymnastics program. (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics boys team competed in their second big meet of the 2017 season on Jan. 21 and 22. The Ski-U-Mah Invitational was sponsored by the University of Minnesota Men’s Gymnastics program. Thirteen teams competed in levels four through 10, with two divisions of competition within each level.

NSGA had seven boys competing in Level 4. They earned an impressive fourth place team trophy.

In Level 4, Division 1 Thomas Rockwell (age 10, Mound) took ninth place on rings and twenty-first all-around. Owen Johnson (age 6, Delano) took sixth on vault and second all-around. Gavin Thelen (age 9, Minnetrista) took seventh on Pommel Horse and 37th All-around.

In Level 4, Division 2, Austin Roers (age 7, Independence) had a super successful meet taking third all-around. Roers earned first place on vault, third place on floor, sixth on rings, seventh on pommel horse, eighth on parallel bars and 13th on high bar. Tobin Dykoski (age 6, Minnetrista) placed eigth all-around with a first place finish on rings. Dykoski also earned seventh on floor and eighth on pommel horse. Joe Hartmann (age 7, Independence) took home a first place medal on high bar, seventh place ribbon on rings and earned 10th place all-around. Rounding out the group was Andrew Fehr (age 7, Watertown) with a fourth place all-around finish. Fehr took fourth on parallel bars, seventh on high bar and vault and eighth on floor.

Bringing home a seventh place trophy was NSGA’s Level 5 team. In the Division 1, age 11 plus group, Beau Merz (age 11, Delano) earned the No. 2 all-around spot with Logan Felknor (age 10, Delano) close behind at No. 3. Merz took first place on vault, second on floor and fourth on rings and parallel bars. Felknor tied for first on high bar, took second on pommel horse and parallel bars and third on rings. Mason Krasnoff (age 11, Maple Grove) took a respectable 10th place all-around with a fourth place finish on vault.

The Level 5, Division 2 boys took home all kinds of hardware. In the 7-8 age group, Ian Johnson (age 8, Delano), Marek Dykoski (age 8, Minnetrista) and Oliver Berg (age 7, Mound) took second, third and fourth place all-around respectively. Johnson took first on rings and high bar, second on pommel horse and vault, and third on floor and parallel bars. Dykoski took second on parallel bars, third on pommel horse, rings and vault and fourth on floor and high bar. Berg took second on floor and high bar, third on parallel bars, and fourth on pommel horse, rings and vault. Finally, Brody Vogstrom (age 9, Orono) took fourth place all-around in the Division 2, 9-10 age group and Jaden Gonzalez (age 10, Sauk Rapids) also took fourth all-around in the 11-plus age group. Vogstrom took first on rings and second on pommel horse. Gonzalez took second on high bar and third on rings and parallel bars.

North Shore Level 6 boys were thrilled to take home a third place team trophy. There were 10 teams competing at Level 6. In the age 12 plus group, Mac “Hammer-Time” Harmer (age 11, Minnetrista) took the bronze in all-around. Harmer earned second place on pommel horse and vault, third place on floor and fourth place on rings and parallel bars. Rylan Hunt (age 11, Medina) took sixth all-around with a second place finish on rings and a third place finish on pommel horse. Haden Paravecino landed in ninth place all-around and Levi Sherman (age 12, Minnetonka) finished in 13th place. Paravecino took fourth on pommel horse and Sherman took seventh on vault and high bar.

In the 10-to-11-year-old age group, Henry Meisel (age 10, Mound) and Colin Werremeyer (age 9, Orono) scored fourth all-around and 15th all-around respectively. Meisel took first on parallel bars, second on vault, third on floor and fourth on pommel horse. Werremeyer took ninth on vault.

Charlie Kramer (age 15, Minnetrista) took third all-around with a second place finish on floor, vault and parallel bars. Kramer also earned third place on pommel horse. Max Bortnem (age 16, Minnetrista) took eighth all-around with a fourth place finish on vault. Ethan Gonzalez took home a fifth place ribbon on floor and earned eighth on pommel horse, vault and high bar. Teammate Daryn Strub (age 16, Howard Lake) was out with an injury, but expects to be back in action soon.

The North Shore boys are coached by Dale Bullivant, Rob Dykoski and Dustin Harmeling.