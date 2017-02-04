OMW swim and dive set sights toward upcoming conference meets

By DAVID MARQUIS

FOR THE PIONEER Eighth grader Vasili Nicklow swimming the breast stroke. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) boys swim and dive team posted another first place finish against conference rival Watertown-Mayer/Delano on Jan. 26. Coach Pete Buecher doubled down on his adjustments to the line-up, with many swimmers in events for the first time this season. This produced heightened camaraderie amongst the guys as they kid, prodded and rooted for each other.

Buecher’s tactics produced again with the varsity team taking first in every event and the junior varsity team also grabbing first in all, but one race. There were numerous 1-2 and 1-2-3 finishes across both squads. Times continued to fall for many of the swimmers, as they push themselves to deliver their best performances entering into Conference and Section meets starting Feb. 11.

For the JV team, seventh grader John Fort has improved upon his times every meet. Freshman Kevin Zhang and eighth grader Henry Luetmer are posting times at par with some of the varsity swimmers. seventh grader Will Petrie continues to impress on the one-meter diving board, as does Vasili Nicklow in the breaststroke and relay races. Seventh grader Josh Seeley turned in a gritty performance in the grueling 500-yard freestyle. When asked how it went Seeley said, ”painful” with a smile.

Head Coach Buecher, Assistant Coach Andrew Eggersgluss and Diving Coach Todd Hansen have done an outstanding job of training and shaping JV swimmers to ensure OMW’s reputation as a competitive force now and into the future.

The Varsity 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior captains Will Brenton and Andy Kileen with Junior Peter Sherek and Sophomore Peter Kasner posted another pool record time of 3:17.96. It also happened to be the fasted time posted this season in the Class-A event.

Coach Buecher offered these comments afterwards; “The crew did great seeing that this meet capped the end of finals week for Orono. I’m not sure how much sleep the high schoolers got between testing, swim practice and studying. They’ll probably sleep most of Friday before practice,” Coach Buecher said. “I’ll continue to adjust the roster until I’m satisfied that I have the right guys in the right events. This will be key as we head into Conference, Section and State meets. I have to plan for appropriate rest and recover periods for those swimming multiple events. I think we stand a really good change of taking some events the whole way through, but one meet at a time. We have to take on Buffalo next.”