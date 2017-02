Ordinance 2-2017 has been approved by the City Council of the City of Mound. The Ordinance amends Chapter 42 of the Mound City Code as it relates to nuisances by clarifying public nuisances affecting health, peace, and safety, and recovery of costs associated with abatement. A copy of the full text of the ordinance is available at City Hall and at the Westonka Public Library.

Effective February 5, 2017

By: Catherine Pausche

Clerk

Published in

The Laker

February 4, 2017

648214