Ordinances – CITY OF MOUND

Ordinance 1-2017 has been approved by the City Council of the City of Mound. The Ordinance amends Chapter 129 of the Mound City Code as it relates to definitions and exterior storage, by repealing and replacing Subsection 129-314 defining, and clarifying permitted exterior storage in residentially zoned districts. A copy of the full text of the ordinance is available at City Hall and at the Westonka Public Library.

Effective February 5, 2017

By: Catherine Pausche

Clerk

Published in

The Laker

February 4, 2017

648217