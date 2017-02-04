Ordinances – CITY OF SHOREWOOD

ORDINANCE NO. 537

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 1201.09 SUBD. 2. OF THE SHOREWOOD ZONING CODE – THE SHOREWOOD ZONING MAP

Section 1. Section 1201.09 Subd. 2. of the Shorewood City Code is hereby amended to include the properties having the following property identification numbers in the R-1C, Single-Family Residential zoning district: 33-117-23-13-0016; 33-117-23-13-0015; 33-117-23-24-0007; 33-117-23-24-0032; 33-117-23-24-0009; 33-117-23-24-0010; 33-117-23-24-0011; 33-117-23-24-0012; 33-117-23-13-0013; 33-117-23-24-0033; 33-117-23-42-0001; and 33-117-23-31-0001.

Section 2. That the Zoning Administrator is hereby authorized to revise the Zoning Map of the City of Shorewood to include the properties referenced above in the R-1C, Single-Family Residential zoning district.

Section 3. That this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon publishing in the Official Newspapers of the City of Shorewood.

ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SHOREWOOD this 23rd day of January 2017.

Scott Zerby, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jean Panchyshyn, City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

February 4, 2017

647598