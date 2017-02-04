School Board – ORONO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 278

CONDENSED MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION HELD ON JANUARY 9, 2017

The annual meeting of the Board of Education of Orono Independent School District No. 278 was held on Monday, January 9, 2017 and called to order by board chair Bob Tunheim at 7:03 pm.

Present: Martha Van de Ven Dick Lewis Mike Bash

Bob Tunheim Sarah Borchers Laura Wallander

Karen Orcutt John Morstad

3. Election of School Board Officers (ACTION ROLL CALL VOTE)

Chair Bob Tunheim presided over the election of school board officers for 2017 by opening up the floor for nominations.

Martha Van de Ven MOVED, Laura Wallander seconded, that Bob Tunheim be nominated as chairperson and requested that nominations be closed.

Mike Bash MOVED, Sarah Borchers seconded, that Martha Van de Ven be nominated as vice chairperson and requested that nominations be closed.

Martha Van de Ven MOVED, Dick Lewis seconded, that Mike Bash be nominated as clerk and requested that nominations be closed.

Sarah Borchers MOVED, Mike Bash seconded, that Dick Lewis be nominated as treasurer and requested that nominations be closed.

All members voted aye to all nominations. Motion carried.

4. – Set Salaries of the School Board Clerk and Treasurer (ACTION)

Mike Bash MOVED, Dick Lewis seconded, that the yearly salary for both the school board clerk and the school board treasurer be set at $0 or the minimum required by law as set by state statute. All members voted aye to all nominations. Motion carried.

5. Consideration of Agenda

Mr. Tunheim requested that the order of the agenda be revised to allow the Orono Action Platform be presented after Community Members Questions and Comments.

6. Consent Agenda (ACTION)

UPON MOTION by Mike Bash, seconded by Dick Lewis, the Board of Education approved the consent agenda as follows:

– approved the minutes of a regular board meeting December 12, 2016

– approved the appointment approve the appointment of Kim Pastor, as special education paraeducator, at Orono Intermediate School, effective January 4, 2017.

– approved the appointment of Daniel McCarthy, as special education paraeducator, at Orono Intermediate School, effective January 4, 2017.

– accepted donations in the amount of $21,160.63

– designated the business manager as the administrator to review all collateral obtained from financial institutions to cover investments and bank deposits;

– approved bill vouchers 197367 through 197702, EP register 8005146 through 8005205 and control pay advance vouchers 4370-4398.

Motion carried.

7. – Superintendents Report on Excellence

8. Board Members Questions and Comments

9. Community Members Questions and Comments

No community members came forward.

11A. Orono Action Platform (ACTION)

Amy Alworth and Susi Forsans, co-chairs of the Orono Action Committee presented the Orono Action platform for the 2017 legislative session. Orono Action is focusing on two priorities: 1. Increase special education funding to reduce the special education cross-subsidy and 2. Index the basic formula and optional revenue to inflation.

UPON MOTION by Martha Van de Ven, seconded Mike Bash, the Board of Education endorses the 2017 Orono Action platform.

Motion carried.

10. Old Business

10A. Membership to AMSDs Ad Hoc Committee on Equity and Integration (ACTION)

On November 28, 2016, John Schultz, Superintendent of Hopkins Schools and Nell Matthews, attorney presented to the board regarding the Ad Hoc committee. Mr. Schultz is facilitating an Equity and Integration Committee with several metro area schools to find best practice educationally based solutions for students. The Equity and Integration Committee is serving as an Ad Hoc to AMSD.

UPON MOTION by Martha Van de Ven, seconded Sarah Borchers, that Orono join as members to the Ad Hoc Equity and Integration Committee.

Motion carried.

10B. Other Old Business as Necessary

No other business was brought forward.

11. New Business

11B. Policy Review Policy 730 Post Issuance Debt Compliance First Reading

Ehlers has requested the board adopt Policy 730 Post Issuance Debt Compliance in order to stay compliant with the IRS.

UPON MOTION by Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven to waive the second reading of the policy and to adopt policy 730 based on first reading.

Motion carried.

11C Designation/Approval (ACTION)

11-C-1. – Official Local Depositories (ACTION)

UPON MOTION by Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, the Board of Education designated the Lake Community Bank, the Bank of Maple Plain, and MN Trust, and MN School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus as depositories for the regular funds of this school district and the officers of the Board of Education are hereby authorized in the name of and on behalf of the Board of Education to open or cause to be opened or to continue or cause to be continued accounts with said banks and to execute and deliver to said banks, signature cards supplied by said banks containing said banks usual customer agreement applicable to such accounts and the signatures of the officers or other persons hereinafter named are hereby authorized to act for and on behalf of the Board of Education or otherwise to endorse or cause to be endorsed, to negotiate or cause to be negotiated, or to deposit or cause to be deposited in such accounts any money, checks, drafts, orders, notes or other instruments payable or held by this Board of Education. Said officers are Bob Tunheim (chair), Martha Van de Ven (vice chair) and Dick Lewis (treasurer). Motion carried.

11-C-2. – Official Investment Depositories and Transfer of Funds (ACTION)

UPON MOTION BY Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, the Board of Education approved the following investment depositories and authorizes Jean Sayles and John Morstad to transfer funds among these financial institutions for investment purposes:

1) Wells Fargo Bank of Minneapolis

2) US Bank

3) Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus

4) Lake Community Bank

5) Bank of Maple Plain

6) Eaton Vance Investors Fund, Inc.

7) PMA Financial Network, Inc.

8) MN Trust

9) Dreyfus

Motion carried.

11-C-3. – Official Publication (ACTION)

UPON MOTION BY Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, the Board of Education approved the LAKER/PIONEER as the Districts official publication. Motion carried.

11-C-4. – Office of the Clerk (ACTION)

UPON MOTION BY Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, the Board of Education approved the Orono District Office at 685 Old Crystal Bay Rd., Long Lake, MN as the official office site of the Board of Education clerk.

Motion carried.

11-C-5. – Renewal of Surety Bonds (ACTION)

UPON MOTION BY Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, the Board of Education approved the renewal of surety bonds for all employees. Motion carried.

11-C-6. – School Auditor (ACTION)

UPON MOTION BY Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, the Orono Board of Education approved the firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co., P.A. as the districts auditor. Motion carried.

11-C-7. – Contract Signing Authority (ACTION)

UPON MOTION BY Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, the Board of Education approved Karen Orcutt or John Morstad to lease, purchase, and contract for goods and services within the budget pursuant to MN Statute 123B.52 subd. 2. Motion carried.

11-D. – Committee Appointments (ACTION)

New committee assignments for the period January 2017 through December 2017 were proposed as follows:

UPON MOTION BY Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, the Board of Education adopted the committee assignments for the period January 2017 through December 2017 as presented. Motion carried.

11-E. Other New Business as Necessary

No other new business was brought forward.

The next regular meeting is Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the District Office Assembly Room, followed by a workshop session.

UPON MOTION by Sarah Borchers, seconded by Laura Wallander, the annual meeting was adjourned at

7:56 p.m. Motion carried.

Bob Tunheim, Chair

Michael Bash, Clerk

