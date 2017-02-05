Cotillion instills long-lasting dance and life skills

When Monica Delattre was considering enrolling her daughter Brennan in Cotillion, she loved the idea that the program taught a variety of important life skills, such as a firm handshake, maintaining eye contact, dinner table etiquette, making a great first impression, and of course, dance skills. As Brennan, a recent Middlebury graduate, reflects on the last 13 years, she never would have predicted that J.D.

Williams Cotillions would open doors to her future opportunities as a dancer and dance instructor.

Brennan began her partner dance journey as a student at J.D. Williams Cotillions in a Wayzata, Minnesota ballroom back in 2003, when she was a fourth grader at the Blake School. She liked the program a lot, and so did her mother. She attended the Wayzata program every spring for five years and subsequently became a student instructor for the next four years.

“I’m really grateful for my Cotillion experience. I will probably always hear my instructor’s voice in my head when I go to make a formal introduction—“Full, firm handshake—once, twice, no more than three times—eye contact, smile, ‘Hi, my name is [first name] [last name].’ It only takes seven seconds to make a first impression.” I still amuse my friends with fancy dining etiquette trivia when we go out to eat. I’m also still in touch with friends I made through the program.”

Brennan’s partner dance journey has taken her from that Minnesota ballroom through swing and Latin dance venues in Vermont, with a brief foray in the nightclubs of Rio, before most recently depositing her in the dance studios of Roanoke, Virginia. Currently she’s thrilled to be rehearsing as part of the Guia Star City Performance Mambo Team and frequenting SalsaNoke events for additional bachata and salsa.

Since her first experience with Cotillion back in 2003, Brennan’s impressive partner dance resume includes:

● Instructor: “Buffet Style Partner Dancing” Course, Middlebury, Vermont

● Dancer: Guia Star City Performance Mambo Team, Roanoke, Virginia

● Dancer and Choreographer: Lindy Cops & Swingin’ Robbers, Middlebury, Vermont

● Invited Judge: Virginia Tech’s Performance Salsa, Merengue, and Bachata Team Auditions

For those wondering about how much time is needed to invest in Cotillion, the commitment is manageable. Five hour and a half classes in April and May take place on Sunday afternoons. Parents can stay and watch, if they’d like and as a bonus, parents are invited to participate in the last class.

For more information, please visit www.cotillion.com.