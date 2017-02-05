Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (1/22-1/28)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Officers identified three people sitting in a suspicious vehicle at the Whaletail access just after midnight.

A 27-year-old Maple Grove male was stopped on Highway 7 for speeding and expired tabs. He was arrested for DUI.

A civil matter over child custody was reported on Deer Creek Road.

Monday, Jan. 23

A Rockford male was stopped and arrested on County Road 92 for Driving after Revocation.

A welfare check was conducted on a female on Hardscrabble Circle.

A St. Boni woman reported being harassed by an acquaintance.

Suspicious vehicles were reported on Kingswood Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

A loose dog at the St. Boni Post Office was impounded.

A business burglary occurred in the 8600 block of Wildwood Avenue. Someone entered the business overnight and took cash and products. The loss was valued at $676.

People with flashlights were reportedly in a house under construction on Woodland Cove Parkway at 7:30pm. It was found to be workers.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

A Minnetrista motorist slid off Lotus Drive and struck a sign. He was not injured.

A Minnetrista teen lost control on Hunters Trail and entered the ditch. Another vehicle then ran into her causing her to spin around, and then left the scene. She was not injured.

An unoccupied vehicle was reported up against a curb and blocking Big Woods Drive. The driver was located and stated he had mechanical problems.

A Minnetrista motorist reported he was struck by another vehicle at the round-about causing damage to his vehicle. The other driver left the scene.

Suspicious activity was reported on Steiner Street.

A welfare check was conducted on Spruce Road.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Officers responded to a medical on Spruce Road.

A child protection case is being investigated in Minnetrista.

A child was bitten by a family dog on Glacier Road. The Rottweiler German Shepard mix was impounded.

Friday, Jan. 27

A child welfare concern was reported in Minnetrista. A child had been tardy for school over 35 times.

A 16-year-old female left her Minnetrista home after an argument. She later returned on her own.

A Medina male was traveling on County Road 26 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a teenager on North Branch Road that did not stop for the stop sign. Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Officers responded to a medical in St. Bonifacius.

A report was received that an adult female passenger opened the door of a moving vehicle and then jumped out once the vehicle stopped on Kennedy Memorial Drive. A welfare check was requested but she was not located.

Officers were called to a medical on Merrywood Lane.