Paulsen critiques ban on travel

By Sean Miner

SUN CURRENT NEWSPAPERS



Following a Jan. 27 executive order issued by President Trump, Rep. Erik Paulsen issued a statement in reaction to the order on his official Facebook page Jan. 30.

“I support thorough vetting of those entering our country from countries and regions posing a serious threat to Americans,” said Paulsen in the statement. “But this vetting must be applied responsibly and thoughtfully, and appropriately target those who are a national security risk.

“Unfortunately, the President’s executive order is too broad and has been poorly implemented and conceived,” continued Paulsen. “It is clear from the events this weekend that the executive order does not ensure that legal residents, including green card holders, and non-threats, such as those who served alongside the American military in Iraq, are treated fairly and with the dignity they deserve.”

Paulsen’s statement references confusion on implementation guidelines, and protests in response, that unfolded in airports across the country, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Other members of Congress, among them both senators from Minnesota, have also weighed in critically on the measure. Many, like Paulsen, have noted difficulties and inconsistencies in the measure’s implementation, while others have condemned the spirit of the order itself.

“I have long advocated for thorough vetting and have supported strong national security measures, but it is irresponsible and unconscionable to exclude entire populations from seeking refuge here, simply because of where they come from or what religion they practice,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar in a written statement. “The President’s executive order is already having devastating consequences, as legal residents with green cards, refugees fleeing violence, and travelers with visas are being denied entry to the United States and some are being detained in airports.

“Together, lawmakers and the American people must make it clear to the President that separating families and punishing those who followed the rules is not acceptable,” continued Klobuchar.

Both Klobuchar and Sen. Al Franken spoke out against the order amid protests at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Jan. 29.