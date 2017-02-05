Spartan boys battle for 1-1 week

Max Bjorklund goes up for a lay-up against Delano. (Submitted photo)

Vs. Waconia

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Orono boys basketball team hosted the Wildcats from Waconia. Not only are Orono and Waconia in the same conference, but they also share the same section as well.

The Spartans started off fast with senior Jack Anderson, junior Jarvis Thomas and Max Bjorklund all getting early baskets to give the home team an early 7–0 lead. However, the Wildcats stormed right back and took the lead back at 10–9.

Following a steal from junior Colton Codute and lay-up along with five straight points from Thomas, the Spartans enjoyed a 16–11 advantage.

The Orono squad was controlling the boards on both ends of the court led by Thomas and Anderson. The Spartans were playing very aggressive and following an Anderson dunk, the lead grew to 28–16. The Spartans continued to build on this lead and enjoyed a 35–20 advantage at half time.

The second half started out much like the first, with Orono playing great basketball and increasing their advantage to 17 points, 41–24. That’s when the Wildcats caught fire and slowly chipped away at the Orono lead. The Spartans were also getting into foul trouble and Thomas picked up his fourth foul with nine minutes remaining in the game.

The Spartans went cold from the field and the Wildcats stormed all the way back to take a 48–46 lead. With just over four minutes remaining, the Spartans trailed 53–50. Anderson then connected on two straight three-point shots to tie the game at 56.

Following a Thomas dunk and another Anderson three-pointer, the Spartans regained the lead 61–60. Anderson and Thomas controlled the boards throughout the game and the Wildcats could not score inside. Codute and Bjorlklund made their free throws down the stretch and the Spartans hung on to win 70–62.

Orono was led in scoring by Thomas with 18 points and Anderson with 14. Anderson led the team in rebound with 15 followed by Thomas with 12. Thomas also led the team in assists with eight, while Anderson led the team in blocked shots with four.

Vs. Delano

The Spartans traveled to Delano on Friday Jan. 27 to take on the Delano Tigers. The Tigers came into the game ranked second in the state, while the Spartans were ranked fifth. Like Waconia, Delano is in both Orono’s conference and section, so the game took on a playoff-type atmosphere.

Delano came out on fire and quickly took an early lead.

The Spartans were not shooting well with the exception of junior Jarvis Thomas, who kept the Spartans in the game offensively. At the nine minute mark the Orono squad trailed 26–17.

Delano continued their hot shooting and the Spartans remained off balance on the offensive end of the court. The Tigers kept their momentum and led by as much as 16 points late in the first half.

The Spartans were rebounding well, but the outside shooting was non-existent. They didn’t make a three-point basket in the opening period.

At halftime, the Spartans trailed 44–33.

In the second half, the Spartans started chipping away at the Delano lead.

Thomas remained dominant, but ran into foul trouble and went to the bench early. Max Bjorlklund had success driving the lane and quickly had 14 points. The Spartan defense and rebounding showed improvement led by senior Jack Anderson, who controlled the boards and blocked several shots. Bjorklund continued to shoot the ball well and junior Griffin Sage began to hit from the outside.

The Spartans eventually closed the gap to one point, 63–62. Although the momentum shifted, the Spartans couldn’t overcome the deficit. Thomas picked up his fifth foul with over four minutes remaining.

Bjorklund continued to shoot the ball well, but the Tigers played very disciplined in the last few minutes and didn’t allow the Orono squad to get back in the game.

In the end, Delano prevailed 89–79.

Leading the Spartans in scoring was Bjorklund with 27 points followed by Thomas with 23. Anderson led the team in rebounding with 11, followed by Thomas with nine and Codute with seven. Anderson contributed four blocked shots.

“We dug ourselves a big hole the first half and made a great comeback but didn’t have enough left at the end,” Coach Barry Wohler said.

The Spartans continue conference play when they travel to Hutchinson on Feb. 3.