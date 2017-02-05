White Hawks boys hockey earns a split

By Bill Latour

FOR THE LAKER

This week the White Hawks went on the road. On Jan. 24, they traveled to Waconia for the first of two meetings with the Wildcats. The White Hawks won the game, in convincing fashion 6-3, but that does not tell the whole story. The White Hawks came out strong, lead early, never trailed, and outshot the Wildcats 50-18. Almost a 3 to 1 margin in shots on goal is fantastic and a credit to the defensemen and some aggressive back-checking by the forwards.

The White Hawks also played a conference game at Delano on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The JV team went 1-2 this week by losing to Waconia, beating Southwest Christian Academy, and losing to Delano.

The White Hawks look to finish the season strong. With a solid effort and a few bounces they could win 5 of 6 and end the season above .500. Come out and cheer the boys on to victory Tuesday, Feb. 7 against conference rival New Prague at Thaler Arena.

“The goal this week was to get back to playing the way that we play when we have more success- limiting odd man rushes, keeping the shots against low, and possessing the puck through passing and puck control,” Head Coach Doug Runke said. “We were able to do that against Waconia and it was evident in the game statistics and the game result. We had control of the puck most of the game and had a lot of scoring chances. Just as important, we kept our number coming back into our defensive zone to limit their opportunities. Other than power plays, we didn’t give them a lot of zone time and scoring chances. I feel like we’ve found some connections with the lines over the past couple of weeks and it’s been good to roll the lines with confidence that they’ll compete against any line the opponent throws out.”



Weekly Highlights:

– Senior forward Michael Niederer records four assists versus Waconia

– Senior forward Blake Hildahl nets two goals and one assist versus Waconia

– Junior forward Torsten Lee nets two goals versus Waconia

– Sophomore goaltender Noah Coley stopped 15 of 18 shots on goal versus Waconia