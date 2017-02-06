Orono Rotary Club readies for annual Ice Madness event

By Adam Quandt

After a successful inaugural event last year, Orono’s Rotary Club has set the date for another Ice Madness event.

“We were looking to create a family-friendly event, that was open and free to everyone,” Rotary member Dave Shaughnessy said.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Morning and early afternoon events will take place at Nelson Beach in Long Lake and then move into the Red Rooster from 2 p.m. until later in the afternoon.

Events on the lake will include ice skating, snow-themed carnival games, ice painting and snowshoe demonstrations.

Throughout the day, the Red Rooster will feature breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon, live music and an auction.

“We scaled back a little bit from last year,” Shaughnessy said. “We didn’t want to bite off too much, after last year’s event got a little too warm.”

Despite scaling back, there were still be plenty of activities for attendees of all ages.

The Ice Madness event also coincides with Long Lake’s medallion hunt, where participants have a chance to win a variety of gifts and awards from many local Long Lake merchants. Awards and gifts for the medallion hunt will be given out at the Red Rooster after all of the outdoor events have been shut down for the day.

More information on the Ice Madness event can be found online at www.oronorotary.com.