Spartan wrestlers look to New Prague after tough tournaments

Orono freshman Jacob Schmid sets up a takedown at the Orono Invitational Saturday. (Submitted photo)

The Spartans hosted a 16-team Invitational Tournament Saturday at the high school. Numerous state ranked wrestlers from 16 teams put on a great show in the final round of the day. Orono crowned one champion and five other Spartans placed as well.

Jacob Schmid (120) opened up the tournament with the 4-2 decision over Joash Lord of Norwood Young America (NYA). In the semifinal round he was upended by Colby Njos of Anoka, who’s currently ranked third in the state in Class AAA. He then ran into AAA No. 2 ranked Alex Kern of St. Cloud Tech and ended up fourth. Njos eventually won the weight class by beating Afton Kaping of Litchfied, the No. 6 ranked wrestler in AA who also beat Kern.

Henry Beck (126) had a similar experience by winning his first round 9-7 over Peter Barth of NYA before losing to AAA No. 3 ranked Dylan Droegemueller of Anoka. Beck fell to Luka Rajkic of St. Cloud Tech in the consolation final to place fourth.

Lukas van Dyck (152) won his opening round match over Kulin Kruse of Elk River with a technical fall. Once again, the Spartan ran into another ranked kid, Neil Schmalz of Mound Westonka who is currently ranked sixth in class AAA. The loss threw him into the consolation bracket where he went on to win three more matches to place fifth.

Danny Striggow (170) won his first two rounds by falls before losing a close match to Taylor Meissner of Osseo. Striggow dropped the consolation final match 4-3 to Jackson Street of Anoka to place fourth.

Bobby Striggow cruised through the 182-pound weight class with falls in the first two rounds. Striggow, currently ranked fourth in AA dominated AAA No. 6 ranked Dalton Miller of Anoka in the finals 8-0.

Finally, Blaine Bauman (195) earned an opening round fall before losing his next match to Anoka’s Evan DeChene. After pinning his next opponent from Elk River, Bauman dropped his final match of the day to earn sixth place honors.

“Great tournament yesterday. Lots of great wrestling and placing fifth as a team in this tournament really shows how far we have come this year,” Coach Joe McPherson said.

Anoka finished the tournament on top. Finishing in a distant second place was St. Cloud Tech, followed by Elk River, Litchfield and Orono in fifth.

On Sunday, the Orono Wrestling Club hosted an eight-team Youth Dual Tournament that featured kindergarten through sixth grade teams from Watertown-Mayer, Rogers, Howard Lake-Waverly, Mound Westonka, Dassel-Cokato, and Norwood Young America.

Youth Coach Eric Seppelt led his squad to a sixth place finish after three rounds. Watertown Mayer was the top club of the day by going undefeated.

The Spartans will wrestle again on Thursday at New Prague.