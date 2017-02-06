White Hawks drop pair of games

By Tim Boser

The Mound Westonka Boy Basketball team had a challenging week of games against two tough opponents last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Whitehawks hosted the Panthers from Glencoe-Silver Lake. The game was a closely contended match through the first half with a score of 22-22 at the break, but the Panthers came out strong in the second half and used their size and strength to pull away from the White Hawks. The game ended with a Panthers win of 63-50.

Jack Kraay and Nico Phommahaxay lead the White Hawks scoring with 15 points each. Kraay hit a scorching 4 for 6 from beyond the three point line and was 3 for 3 from the free throw line. Phommahaxay added 5 assists. Other contributors were: Evan Dahl (9 points), Julius Orenge (6 points, 5 rebounds), Dameon Jones (2 points, 5 rebounds) and Treavon McClennon-Nystrom (6 rebounds).

“We played OK for the first half, but then we couldn’t get any defensive stops in the second half,” Coach Hokenson said. “They started to work us inside and we didn’t have an answer for their size and strength.”

On Friday, Jan. 27, the White Hawks traveled to Annandale to battle the co-leaders of the Wright County West Conference. The White Hawks and Cardinals played an evenly matched first half with the Cardinals up by four at halftime. After the break, the Cardinals came out strong and went on to win comfortably 68-50.

Evan Dahl led the White Hawks with his career high game total of 20 points shooting 6 for 12 from behind the three point line. Jack Kraay added 12 points on 4 for 5 shooting from threes. Others contributing included: Julius Orenge (6 points, 7 rebounds), Nico Phommahaxay (4 points), Marshall Boser (4 points), Treavon McClennon-Nystrom (3 points, 6 rebounds).

“This game was similar to Glencoe,” Hokenson said. “A four point game at half turned into a double digit lead for Annandale early in the second half. We were outscored once again in the paint by a 20 point margin. That’s hard to overcome on the road.”

Upcoming games are Jan. 31 at Litchfield, Feb. 3 versus Watertown-Mayer, Feb. 4 at Hutchinson and Feb. 9 at Dassel-Cokato.