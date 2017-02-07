Orono table tennis teams notch important wins

By MIKE KASNER

FOR THE PIONEER Orono’s table tennis team. First row (left to right): Jordan Jaekel, Matias Maule, Carson Miner, Megan Geelan. Second Row: John Kasner, Andy Baran, Josh Mehaffey, Ben Bissen, Aiden Ecker, Tristan Peyton, Simon Carlson, Katie Kimmes, Shane Hewitt, Edison steele, Cade Pfeiffer, Sam Carlson. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Spartans table tennis teams notched a couple of important wins ahead of the State Team Table Tennis Championships at The Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield on Feb. 12.

On Jan. 18 the Spartans hosted St. Paul Harding.

The girls team upset a strong Harding team that featured three girls who all play on their combined team. Seniors Megan Geelan and Katie Kimmes each won a singles match to tie the match at two victories a piece. In the decisive doubles match, the pair trailed two games to none before storming back to win the match 3-2 with a 13-11 thriller in the fifth and deciding game. Geelan and Kimmes have also played in combined team matches for the Spartans this season.

The combined team beat the Knights 10-5, getting singles wins from Ben Bissen, Shane Hewitt, Tristan Peyton, Sam Carlson, and Edison Steele. The Spartans swept the five doubles matches with wins by Andy Baran/John Kasner, Matias Maule/Aiden Ecker, Cade Pfeiffer/Jordan Jaekel, Shane Hewitt/Ben Bissen and Simon Carlson/Josh Mehaffey.

The Spartans traveled to Benilde St. Margarets on Jan. 25 to face the Red Knights. The Red Knights had defeated the Spartans 9-6 in December and the club had never beaten Benilde in the team’s six-year history. The Spartans won 11-4 winning seven of the 10 singles matches and four of the five doubles matches. Benilde is usually one of the top five teams at the State Championships, which is a great measuring stick of the team’s development. Two players remain undefeated so far this season; seventh grade phenom Matias Maule and four-year veteran and number one singles player John Kasner.

Megan Geelan won four exhibition matches in girls play.

The Spartans will travel to the five-team Benilde Invitational on Feb. 4, before competing in Minnesota State Team Table Tennis Championships on Feb. 12.