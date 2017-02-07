Westonka teachers up for Minnesota Teacher of Year

By Lorrie Ham

Four Westonka educators are among the 132 candidates for 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, a program organized by Education Minnesota. Congratulations to this year’s honored educators: Cynthia Loewen from Hilltop Primary School, Lori Knauf from Shirley Hills Primary School, Jean Ann Thayer from Grandview Middle School and Corey Bulman from Mound Westonka High School. Bulman

Teachers are nominated by their peers. Westonka Education Minnesota (WEM) reviews the nominations and then teachers in each building select a teacher to represent their school as Teacher of the Year. The building teachers of the year were announced in November during American Education Week, and the nominations were forwarded to the state competition. Each nominee was required to submit a portfolio application, which included letters of recommendation, their philosophy on teaching, a position on an educational issue and resume of professional development and community involvement. All four completed this rigorous application process and were chosen as official candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

“Our community is fortunate to have such talented and caring teachers working with our children in our schools,” said Westonka Superintendent Kevin Borg. “The Teacher of the Year process showcases our teachers, who are represented very well by those chosen.”

“These teachers represent an amazing collection of educators in our district,” said WEM representative Kristin Wallace. “Thank you all for the education you provide to our students and the contributions you make to our district and world.”

Westonka will also select and name a Westonka Teacher of the Year from the four candidates in May. Read excerpts from their nominations below:



Cyndi Loewen – Hilltop Primary School Teacher of the Year

“Cyndi has serviced K-2 students at Hilltop for several years. She specializes in early intervention and special education. Her dedication to her students is exceptional. Cyndi has a natural instinct when it comes to identifying students and their needs. Cyndi is also a wonderful team member and is well respected by her colleagues. I cannot say enough about how lucky staff and students are to have Cyndi a part of our Hilltop community!”

Lori Knauf – Shirley Hills Primary School Teacher of the Year

“Lori is a very passionate and ambitious person for teaching and learning, and it shows every day in and outside of her classroom. Her students know she has high expectations for them and she will do anything to help them be successful. She is always full of amazing and creative ideas to engage the students. She even wrote our summer school curriculum this past summer. She is truly a one-of-a-kind teacher!”



Jean Ann Thayer – Grandview Middle School Teacher of the Year

“Jean Ann Thayer is one of the most organized and exceptional people I know. She takes on so many different roles at GMS. She is the counselor, does small groups with students, invites all new families, writes the 504 plans, and manages all the state testing and make-up testing. She does all of this for over 600 students with no assistant and, most importantly, with no complaining and with a smile on her face. GMS would need four people to try to replace what she does for us, our students, and their families.”

Corey Bulman – Mound Westonka High School Teacher of the Year

“Corey approaches every unit with genuine passion and originality each time he teaches those concepts/books/themes. He has high expectations for all of his students and makes them not only believe in themselves, but fosters a desire for his individual students to want to rise up and meet those standards. Most importantly, Corey mentors his students on how to be responsible citizens, and they take those lessons with them outside of the classroom and beyond their time at MWHS.”

About the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Program

This year’s program will name the 53rd Minnesota Teacher of the Year, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools. The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.