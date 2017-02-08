Emmer: Please take time to thank a police officer today

By Tom Emmer

Guest Column

Earlier this month, windows across Capitol Hill lit up with blue lights to commemorate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In a sad turn of events, on the very same day meant to honor the brave men and women in blue, a member of the Orlando Police Department was slain in the line of duty. This loss, like all that came before, is a tragic reminder of the grave dangers our law enforcement officers encounter on a daily basis.

Throughout my time in public service, I have met with many police officers and other law enforcement officials and organizations – all of whom go to great lengths and make incredible sacrifices in order to serve and protect. We listen to their concerns and hear their stories – oftentimes in awe of their fortitude in stressful and frightening scenarios. During these meetings, I become even more convinced that these men and women are some of the bravest individuals out there.

This belief was affirmed once again last year when a brutal attack took place at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud. What began as a quiet night for many Minnesotans quickly turned to terror when a man – whom the Islamic State took responsibility for – began to stab shoppers with the intention to kill. While everyone else was running away to safety, one man did not. Off-duty Avon police officer Jason Falconer pursued the attacker, and when the attacker did not surrender, Falconer shot him thus saving countless lives. This courageous act by Officer Falconer is just one example of the major contributions made by the law enforcement officers across Minnesota, and across our nation.

Law enforcement officers patrol our streets, at times putting themselves in harm’s way so the rest of us remain safe in our daily lives. They not only solve and prevent crime, but they often engage in our communities. Whether it be educating our children about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse or partnering with various service organizations, they play a crucial role in our towns and cities.

Law enforcement officers and officials do so much for us so I believe the rest of us must return the favor. Those of us in elected office must make sure they have every resource necessary to do their jobs safely and efficiently. But it must go beyond that. Each and every one of us must show our gratitude. So I ask that you thank an officer today and keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they carry out their jobs.

In a day and age when law enforcement is at times portrayed with a negative lens, I want to make one thing clear: these brave men and women are heroes and they deserve our unwavering support. They certainly have mine.

Congressman Tom Emmer represents Minnesota’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.