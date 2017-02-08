Orono skiers earn 3 spots on the All-Conference Team

Senior Justin Whyte skiing to a tenth place finish, all-conference honors. (Submitted photo)

Chasing the snow, Hyland Park became the site for the Twin City Nordic Ski Conference (TCNSC) held Friday, Jan. 28. Seven teams and their cheering squads gathered under partially cloudy skies to take advantage of the man-made snow for both the classic and skate races. Each racer skis both techniques. A 5K classic in the morning and in pursuit, a 5K skate in the afternoon for a cumulative time to determine the rankings. Conditions were fast, although the hills became a little slushy by the afternoon.

Racing to make the top-10, Orono’s Grace Leslie clinched fifth place at 33:44 and Alexis Mullen seized eighth at 34:27 on the All-Conference girls team.

Starting from the eleventh position after the classic race, Orono’s Justin Whyte battled his way past one skier to claim tenth with a time of 28:12 on the All-Conference boys team. “I wasn’t expecting good races after 2 weeks off due to a concussion but I kept a positive mindset,” explained captain senior Justin Whyte. “I pushed hard in the classic race and got myself in position where in the skate race I dug deep and passed one guy to make All-Conference. I give all the credit to God”.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to skiers finishing 11 through 20. Adding to the Spartans’ pride and points were Avalon Johnson (36:04), Jenny Haus (36:10) and Naomi Ohman (37:26) among the girls and George Goldade (28:34), Kevin Cornelius (29:10) and Ronan Winkels (29:40) among the boys. Complete race results can be found on www.raceberryjam.com.

St. Paul’s Highland Park team demonstrated their depth and talent taking first place in both the girls and boys divisions. Orono girls captured second place, while Orono boys earned third just 11 points behind Mound Westonka.

“I am very proud how everyone raced,” exclaimed Coach Oumar Cherif. “From top to bottom all our athletes came out and gave 100 percent. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for better student athletes. I am excited for our upcoming Section meet. I am confident that we’ll show that grit again.”

Orono faces a tough battle at Section, where they will compete against some of the strongest teams in the state; Wayzata, Hopkins, and Robbinsdale-Armstrong. The Section (pursuit) race will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, again at Hyland Park with 13 teams participating.