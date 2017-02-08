White Hawks boys take second at Hyland Lake

Teammates, Matt Humbert (left) and Charlie Reinhardt (right) ski close the entire freestyle race.

The Mound Westonka boys and girls Nordic ski team competed in the Twin Cities Nordic Ski Conference Championship meet on Friday, Jan. 27 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington. The race was a pursuit format. The order in which the skiers finished the classic style race in the morning determined the start order for the freestyle (skate) race in the afternoon. The White Hawk boys started strong in the 5k classic race, with three skiers finishing in the top 10. In the afternoon 5k freestyle pursuit, senior captain Noah Brammer started the race in the ninth position. Brammer passed a number of skiers and moved up into fourth place. The boys varsity team took second place overall in the conference besting teams from St. Paul Central, Orono, Holy Family and Como. The St. Paul Highland Park boys team, ranked eighth in the state, won the conference championship. Individual White Hawk skiers placing in the top 10 earned all-conference honors including Noah Brammer fourth place, Matt Humbert seventh place and Charlie Reinhardt eighth place. Andrew Abegglen came in 15th place, earning all-conference honorable mention.

On the girls’ side, the White Hawk ladies finished the morning 5km classic race with Calli Battis the top White Hawk in 18th place. The White Hawk girls team was close to placing a few skiers in contention for a top 20 finish. Juniors Calli Battis and Molly Schoephoerster placed 23rd and 24th respectively. The White Hawk ladies had many personal bests and came in fifth place overall. The girls team from St. Paul Highland Park, also ranked in the top 10 in the state, dominated the field and won the conference championship for a boy/girl team sweep.

Next up for the White Hawk skiers is the Section 6 meet on Feb. 8 at Hyland Lake Park reserve in Bloomington. The top two boys teams and top two girls teams in the section will compete in the State Nordic Meet on Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minnesota.