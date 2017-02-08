Wray Allen Wentworth, 79

Wray Allen Wentworth, age 79, of Mound, Minnesota, passed away February 4, 2017.

Survived by wife, Jean; children Ken (Karen) Wentworth, Mark (Tamara) Wentworth; grandchildren Ashley (Sean Nelson), Nichole, Kristine and Jason Wentworth; brothers Duke and Robert Wentworth; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jackie and Norm Olafson; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Chruch, 2385 Commerce Blvd., Mound. Visitation at the church, one hour prior to service.

Private interment at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Huber Funeral & Cremation Services

Mound Chapel 952-472-1716

www.huberfunerals.com

