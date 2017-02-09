Orono girls move to 16-3 with pair of wins

By MIKE ANDREW

FOR THE PIONEER Orono’s Natalie Smaron puts up a shot against Waconia. (Submitted photo)

Entering the final month of their regular season, the Orono Lady Spartans tamed two Wright County Conference East foes, the Wildcats of Waconia and the Tigers of Delano, to push their record to 16-3 on the year. With the wins, Orono has put itself in a strong position to control the outcome of the conference regular season title and also to give it a higher seed for Sections when they begin.

“I am happy with how we have battled to this point of the season,” noted first year head coach Lavesa Glover-Verhagen. “We have tons of work to do to and I’m excited to get into the second half of conference play! We have some tough games ahead of us and I am excited to see the team push to be the best we can be.”

The win over Waconia came on the road and featured a game by Senior Natalie Smaron that represented one of the most complete games put together by one player this season. Smaron continues to lead the state in total rebounds and against the Wildcats she grabbed 14 rebounds and is currently on pace to break the single season record at Orono. However, it was not just rebounding by the Co-Captain, she also pitched in 23 points with a mix of inside moves and several midrange jump shots, snatched five steals and added a season-high eight blocks.

The Spartans then returned home on Thursday to play Delano and the Spartans scored an impressive 68-44 victory.

The Spartans jumped out to a comfortable early lead with the hot shooting of junior Madeline Loder. Loder scored 16 in the first half on her way to a team high 23.

However, the Tigers continued to battle back and had a mini-run going early in the second half before another co-captain, Ellen Nehotte, had a crucial steal, followed shortly thereafter with a deep three-pointer to slow the Tiger charge.

Glover likes how her team is jelling. “I really think that as a team we have been growing as a unit and as individuals,” Glover said. “It’s exciting to see players step up like Gabby Germanson and Ellen Nehotte.”

Smaron had yet another double-double, with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Eleven Spartans scored in all. Orono plays only one game this week, a rematch on Friday, Feb. 3 with the Hutchinson Tigers. Hutchinson’s only conference loss on the season was its first game against Orono.