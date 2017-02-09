White Hawks wrestlers tangle with section foes

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad wrestled four section duals over two days, going 3-1 and finding themselves right in the mix with the top teams. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the White Hawks traveled to Minnetonka to take on the defending champion Skippers. The White Hawks battled in the lower weights, but found themselves down 27-6 going into the 145 pound match. The White Hawks took over from there, reeling off seven straight wins for an eventual 40-33 victory.

“We really got the ball rolling and used that momentum to put them away. It was a fun dual and a big win for us,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.

The White Hawks traveled to Hopkins for a quad the next night to take on three more section teams. In the first round, the White Hawks fell to Chaska/Chanhassen by the score of 50-15.

“We came out flat and they really took it to us,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.

The White Hawks rebounded with a solid 43-31 victory over Hopkins, while at the same time Chaska/Chanhassen was upset by Eden Prairie 40-39. A win over Eden Prairie would force a three-way tie for the top seed in the section, and the White Hawks took advantage and cruised to a 49-24 win over the Eagles.

“The kids really wrestled well in the last dual, and got bonus points with some big pins. That’s what it will take at sections with the top four teams all being so close,” added Munsterteiger.

Picking up wins for the White Hawks were freshman Noah Lietzau; sophomores Shane Stevenson, Brock Munsterteiger, Ben Schmalz and Kris Kurtz; junior Bobby Sweet, and seniors Ian Rostis and Neil Schmalz.

The White Hawks completed a busy weekend of wrestling by competing at the Orono Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28. Placing for the White Hawks were: Ryan Lezer and Kris Kurtz, eighth place; Owen Rostis, sixth place; Ben Schmalz, fourth place; Neil Schmalz and Bobby Sweet, third place.

The White Hawks will host a quad with Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie, Edina, and Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted on Thursday, Feb. 2. Start time is 5 p.m.