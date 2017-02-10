Gertrude Skinner, 85

Gertrude Skinner of Pinellas Park, Florida, died peacefully on February 7, 2017. Gertrude (Trudy) was born on May 28, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from Mound High School and married John M. Skinner in December of 1950. Trudy worked throughout her life including positions as a waitress, at a bank and for many years as a Unites States Postal Carrier in Mound, Minnesota, where she retired. Her pride in serving others as a postal carrier was evident and admired by family and friends.

Trudy enjoyed attending Vikings games with her husband John and their close friends for many years. In addition, she was an avid bowler. Trudy had a great sense of humor and shared a zest for life with friends and family alike.

Trudy and John raised four sons and were married for almost 29 years when John died of cancer in 1979.

To escape the Minnesota winters, Trudy and her long-time companion and friend Bob Kust moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in the early 1990’s.

Throughout her life, Trudy was a loving wife, friend, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She will always be remembered as spunky and determined in all that she did. Her example of hard work and loyalty to family is her legacy.

Trudy will be sadly missed by sons: John (Elizabeth) Skinner of Apopka, FL, Greg (Janie) of Mound, MN, Marc of Pinellas Park, Fl, Brad (Sonya) of Land O’Lakes, Fl; grandchildren: Amanda Skinner (Ryan Byrd), Erik Skinner, TJ Skinner (Marissa), Adam Skinner (Erin), Bo Skinner and Laura Skinner (Joey Reihner); great granddaughters: Noveli Skinner, Karina Byrd and Charlotte Reihner; sisters-in-law: Barbara Lee, Janie Rounsavell, and Rosemary Schneider.

She was preceded in death by her husband John and companion Robert Kust.

As a final gift to others, Trudy donated her body to medical research.