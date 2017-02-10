Maple Plain aims to keep community safe through AED training

By Adam Quandt

adam.quandt@ecm-inc.com A trainer demos on an AED dummy during a past HEARTsafe training. (Submitted photo)

Emergencies can happen in an instant. Everything can change in the blink of an eye.

A heart attack occurs in the United States every 42 seconds and every minute someone in the U.S. dies from a heart disease related event, according to the Center for Disease Control.

However, preparedness can help make those terrifying statistics better in the future.

HEARTsafe is working to ensure communities around the country receive training to promote survival from sudden out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

The city of Maple Plain has held HEARTsafe training for some time now and in 2015, Maple Plain earned the rank of a HEARTsafe city, one of the first 100 cities in Minnesota to do so.

The cities of Maple Plain and Independence will be teaming up and holding another training session, sponsored by the West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 14 from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Independence City Hall.

The training will be led by members of the Maple Plain Fire Department and will focus on the use of Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) to increase survival of sudden cardiac arrest.

Maple Plain Mayor and HEARTsafe training co-organizer Julie Maas-Kusske said that there are over 20 AEDs throughout Maple Plain, most located in area businesses.

The mayor said that all community members are welcome to attend HEARTsafe training sessions, but local business owners and employees are especially encouraged to take part in the training.

“Having expensive machines on the wall isn’t useful, when no one knows how to use them,” Maas-Kusske said.

Most AEDs are purchased by business owners, however Maas-Kusske said that all can contribute by donating funds for businesses and others to be able to afford the life-saving machines.

The HEARTsafe training is free to all those who wish to attend, though attendees must register prior to the training session. There is also a lunch offer option available to attendees prior to the training for a small charge.

Those interested in registering for the training session can contact Julie Maas-Kusske at 763-479-6010 or by email at jmkfpc@gmail.com, or Carol Cheswick at 612-759-9908 or by email at cheswickcarol@gmail.com.