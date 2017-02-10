No rest for MWHS boys basketball

By Tim Boser

FOR THE LAKER

The schedule makers were not kind to the Mound Westonka boys basketball team this past week. The White Hawks played three games in five days, with two of the games requiring long road trips.

The week started with the White Hawks travelling to Litchfield on January 31st to play the third place Dragons. Litchfield exploded out of the gates to take a 15-2 lead just minutes into the game. The White Hawks tried to slow their opponent, but couldn’t shut down the hot shooting Dragons, who went on to win 69-32.

Leading scorers for the White Hawks were Evan Dahl (5 points), Jack Kraay (5 points), Nico Phommahaxay (5 points), Isaiah Dempsey (4 points) and Julius Orenge (4 points).

An obviously subdued coach Hokenson reflected on the game.

“We ran into a hot shooting Litchfield team and we went ice cold,” he said. “We dug ourselves a hole in the first half that we couldn’t dig ourselves out of”.

On Feb. 3, the White Hawks hosted the highly ranked Royals from Watertown-Mayer High School in front of a big home crowd. The White Hawks fed off their energized crowd to take a six point lead early in the game with effective shooting and a trapping half-court defense. The White Hawks went into halftime leading by one. The second half stayed close until the White Hawks’ shooting went cold. The Royals went on to win 73-63.

Treavon McClennon-Nystrom led the White Hawks with 17 points on 7 for 10 shooting. Also contributing in the scoring column were: Evan Dahl (12 points), Jack Kraay (9 points), Nico Phommahaxay (7 points), Jameson Sexton (6 points), Marshall Boser (5 points) and Dameon Jones (5 points).

A more upbeat coach Hokenson commented after the game.

“We play a great first half,” he said. “The guys came out with a ton of energy and we executed on both ends of the floor. In the second half we wore down a little and were unable to score for a long period in the half which allowed Watertown to build a lead. The game was still within reach, but we couldn’t overcome being outscored by 19 points at the free throw line.”

About 16 hours after the end of the Watertown-Mayer game, the White Hawks had to get on a bus and travel to Hutchinson for a matinee match up against the Tigers. The quick turnaround was apparent for the White Hawks as they came out missing shots and committing turnovers early in the game. The Tigers went up early and extended that to a 16 point halftime lead, and then maintained that lead throughout the second half going on to win 66-49.

The White Hawks were led by Jack Kraay with 12 points and trio of players scoring 9 points (Evan Dahl, 8th grader Santi Phommahaxay in his first varsity game, and Jameson Sexton).

“We came out flat and were never really in the game”, said coach Hokenson after the game.

Upcoming games are Feb. 9 at Dassel-Cokato, Feb. 13 at South St. Paul, Feb. 16 versus Rockford.