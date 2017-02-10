WHPS report for Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

Jan. 26

A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch at 2800 Valley Rd. in Independence. Officer found the car was unoccupied and it was reported stolen from the city of Brooklyn Park and involved in a home invasion. The area houses were checked for open doors or signs of forced entry. A 2600 Valley Road residence had two open doors and the resident gave permission for their house to be searched to make sure no suspects were in the home. None were found. Hennepin County Crime Lab responded to the scene for crime processing. The case was forwarded to Brooklyn Park Officer on WHPS findings.

An audible alarm sounding covering a glass break was triggered at 7000 Turner Rd. in Independence. Officer found the roof was being cleared of ice dams. While clearing the dams, it rattled the windows setting the alarm off.

A resident at 5300 Clayton Dr. in Maple Plain reported possible mail theft as her mailbox door was open and no mail inside. She had not heard back from the Post Office if mail was delivered. Officer advised they have not had recent calls of stolen mail and she should keep an eye on her bank records and if see if there’s any unusual activity.

At 10:52 p.m., officers responded to a call of an ex-boyfriend that had entered the callers room in the 5300 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain, took her cat and she wanted the cat back. Her son was in the room when the cat was taken and stated he didn’t feel the need to call the police. Officer was unable to make contact with the ex-boyfriend. The caller could not provide definite proof the cat was hers and was not shared with the ex. She did not want to make trouble and would try to connect with the ex in the morning.

Jan. 27

WHPS received a call for a person suffering from chest pains in the 7000 block of Highway 12 in Independence. Maple Plain Fire assisted in care of the patient while waiting for the ambulance. Patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A female at 1700 Perkins Lane in Maple Plain was having problems breathing was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

An officer observed a stalled vehicle at County Road 92 and South Lake Sarah Drive in Independence and found the driver was just finishing securing the tire on his vehicle, no assistance was needed.

At 10:59 p.m., an officer observed a female standing outside of a vehicle in the Park-N-Ride in Maple Plain. She stated she was driving and won’t smoke in her vehicle and had pulled over to smoke. All was clear.

Jan. 28

A resident reported that while in Plymouth his garage door opener was stolen from his vehicle and requested extra patrol of his residence in the 5000 block of Fieldstone Place. Officer advised the homeowner on security measures to take until the door code is changed.

A passerby reported a vehicle fire on Baker Park Road in Maple Plain. Officer found the vehicle was unoccupied and had light smoke coming from under hood. Maple Plain Fire assisted, opened the hood and found that it was an overheated vehicle. The registered owner arrived and stated the vehicle was having mechanical trouble, was overheated and was attempting to tow it to Collision Corner.

Jan. 29

An officer observed an unoccupied vehicle parked with its hazards on, on the side of Highway 12 and Valley Road in Independence. All was OK.

At 4:43 p.m., Contact was made with the driver of a vehicle parked alongside the road in the 2700 block of Copeland Road in Independence. The driver stated he just stopped to chat with his girlfriend before he headed back to St. Cloud for school. Everything was OK.

At 9:30 p.m., WHPS received a call of a chimney fire in the 2800 block of Lake Sarah Road in Independence. Officer arrival found smoke in the area. The homeowners were out of the house and smoke had been coming out of the house eaves. Maple Plain Fire extinguished the fire. The homeowners stayed with neighbors for the night.

Jan. 30

A business at 3600 Ihduhapi Trail in Independence canceled an officer response to their alarm covering a storage area which had a fault in the system. All was OK.

WHPS received a driving conduct complaint at Baker Park Road and Highway 12 in Maple Plain. Officers found the driver who admitted she was exhausted. Officer discussed safety options and a plan for when she is feeling tired again.

Jan. 31

A male at 5200 Bryantwood Dr. in Maple Plain was threatening to harm himself and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

There was a report of a theft of a Kawasaki Motocross motorcycle from a storage unit at 5300 Pioneer Creek Dr. in Maple Plain. Security cameras are being reviewed for suspects and or vehicles. The case is under investigation.

An elderly female at 1500 Wyman Ave. in Maple Plain reported she had been assaulted by her father. There were no physical signs that an assault occurred. Family advised the father is deceased and the female has some dementia and is not thinking clearly. No evidence that an assault occurred.

There was a report of a suspicious van in front of a house under construction at Boundary Avenue and Main in Maple Plain. Construction workers were onsite doing sheet rock.

At the Vinland Center in Independence, a male had a seizure, was conscience and alert, and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Feb. 1

An officer assisted staff by lifting a female and helping put her back into bed at 5500 Bryant St. in Maple Plain.

A resident at 5200 Bryantwood Dr. in Maple Plain reported he placed his black duffel bag on the trunk of his car, forgot it was there and drove off to Fridley before he realized he had not put it in the car. He retraced his route of travel and was unable to locate it. The bag had not been turned into the PD. The resident had money and miscellaneous personal paperwork inside it and was advised to call his bank and cancel his checks.

Officer dispatched for a male possibly having a stroke at 1800 Budd Ave. in Maple Plain. The male had a high blood sugar level and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Keys were locked inside a vehicle at 4600 Lake Sarah Dr. in Independence and an officer assisted in unlocking the car.

Officers were dispatched to Highway 12 and Valley Road in Independence for a semi-truck tire that was on fire. Contact with the driver who stated the brakes on the truck got stuck and began smoking. No fire was found and Maple Plain Fire was not needed. The driver was able to get the brakes cooled down, back to operational and drive from the scene.

A client at the Vinland Center in Independence was overheard making a remark about wanting to kill someone. Staff and counselors were handling it with counseling. The caller wanted an officer called, because he is on probation and didn’t want to get into trouble.

Officers responded to assist Loretto Fire with a possible electrical fire at 5600 Lake Sarah Heights Dr. in Independence. Loretto Fire reported there was no a fire and that it was an overheating dryer.