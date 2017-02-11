Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

CALL FOR QUOTES

The City of Minnetrista has issued a call for quotes for a one year (1) farm lease agreement for Lot 1, Block 2, Trista Fields, Hennepin County, Minnesota. The property is generally described as the parcel on Co. Rd. 110W containing approximately 16.3 acres and located immediately west of Minnetrista City Hall. Sealed quote forms must be received at City Hall, Attn: Cassandra Tabor, 7701 County Road 110W, Minnetrista, Minnesota 55364 by 4:00 pm on Thursday, February 23, 2017. The City reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. Sealed quotes must include a total quote and a quote per acre calculation. Quote packets are available at City Hall or at www.cityofminnetrista.com/bidquote-packets.

Published in

The Laker

February 11, 2017

650993