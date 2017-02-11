Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

LEGAL NOTICE

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 1920 County Road 90 on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. to review the following requests:

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Corey Oeffling (Applicant/Owner) requests that the City consider the following actions for the property located at 5215 Sunset Lane (PID No. 01-118-24-31-0002) in Independence, MN:

a. A variance to allow a reduced front and side yard setback. The setback reductions would permit the construction of a new attached garage and front porch.

2. PUBLIC HEARING: Dean Fowser (Applicant/Owner) requests that the City consider the following actions for the property located at 8875 Highway 12 (PID No. 18-118-24-11-0001) in Independence, MN:

a. An amendment to the conditional use permit to expand the commercial building located on the property.

3. PUBLIC HEARING: Hoikka Construction (Applicant) and BeauSelle Stable (Owner) request that the City consider the following actions for the property located at 1060 Copeland Road (PID No. 29-118-24-31-0001) in Independence, MN:

a. An interim use permit to allow a temporary building that is greater than 5,000 SF in association with the Commercial Riding Stable permitted as a conditional use permit on the subject property

4. PUBLIC HEARING: Randal and Margaret Mason (Applicant/Owner) requests that the City consider the following actions for the property located at 3212 Independence Road (PID No.s 13-118-24-22-0008, 13-118-24-22-0009, 12-118-24-33-0004, 12-118-24-33-0004) in Independence, MN:

a. A minor subdivision to combine the two lots into one lot.

The items highlighted above may have a direct or indirect effect on your property. All persons wishing to be heard with reference to these applications will be given the opportunity at this meeting. Written comments can be directed to City Hall, 1920 County Road 90, Independence, MN 55359. Plans are available for review at the City Office.

